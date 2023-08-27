Controversial Yoruba actress Lizzy Anjorin in a video cautioned people from tagging her a Muslim or addressing her by any Islamic title

The actress said she'd rather be called by her traditional titles instead of identifying with a religion where other Muslims didn't support her

According to Lizzy, when she was been bullied and trolled online, no Muslim rose up to defend, support, or fight for her

Popular Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin during an Instagram live session, blasted fans who chose to call her y the Islamic titles she willingly accepted as a Muslim woman.

Lizzy known for constantly fighting and cursing on social media noted that she prefers to be called by her traditional title Yeye Mesho.

Lizzy Anjorin reveals why she renounced Islam Photo credit: @lizzyanjorin_original

Source: Instagram

According to her, she no longer wants to have anything to do with Islam or Muslims anymore because when she was being bullied and trolled online, no single Muslim or Islamic organisation rose to defend her.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Netizens react to Lizzy Anjorin's video

crowny_wealth:

"There’s a slim line btw outspoken n speaking for oneself and gradually turning into a mad woman, how can one person have so much people to fight Laikin se werey."

kemilizzy23:

"Because you chose to fight, na everyone you don fight finish. You no Dey taya."

nickipresh_:

"From Christian to Islam from Islam to Yeye. Awww omo oshoringa."

roslyn_anointed_emmanuel:

"They should please get this lady help... She needs help."

dr_alwaysrozy:

"She ain't a serious Muslim to begin with "

ndagiamir:

"How do one defend rubbish? May Almighty God heal her - Amen."

g_abisola:

"I blame the Alfas that gave you the title of Borokini Adini. Msheeww."

i_am_omoladeabimbola:

"Make una dey play sebi she was a Christian before now she don denounce Islam again yeye mesho isoun."

Funke Akindele throws UK birthday party

Funke Akindele's 46th birthday party in the UK was more of a thanksgiving than a lavish celebration.

In the video shared by Kent Edunjobi, who performed at the event, the actress was seen in a beautiful floral dress on the dancefloor.

True to her nature, Funke outshined her guests on the dancefloor as Edunjobi delivered Christian songs back to back.

Source: Legit.ng