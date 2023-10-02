The longstanding beef between popular veteran comedians AY and Basketmouth might come to an end soon

In a video on his page, Basketmouth tendered an apology to everyone he must have offended over the years

He then specifically mentioned AY and asked him to forgive him for anything he might have said or done that affected him or his career

Basketmouth revealed he has forgiven his colleague AY for the things he did, intentional or not, to offend him and called for peace and harmony.

The comedian said this in a video where he apologised to AY for anything he might have said or done during their 17-year-old beef that affected him.

Netizens react to Basketmouth's apology to AY

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Basketmouth also tendered an apology to anyone he must have offended by his actions or words.

The video, however, took another turn when the comedian noted that anyone who thinks he is apologising because he has a show coming up is right.

Basketmouth then proceeded to advertise his event with details properly.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Basketmouth's video

The fact that the video is to promote Basketmouth's show got netizens hailing him.

Read comments sighted below:

ogamaestro:

"1. Have you apologised to AY in person? 2. Are you at peace with yourself that your apology is genuine? That's all that matters."

nedu_official:

"This is why u call you the KING…na only fit think am and run am"

kinghashthattag:

"If I hear say another person run this package .... I had to watch it again! Bad Man Bob strikes again. ❤️"

mr.jollof_:

"I give up uncle Basket wee love you ❤️"

cokobarcom:

"You have not apologised to us for stressing us the last 10+ years,"

dymex007:

"Lol .. baba still do advert This basket is another breed of human being "

mykel_payne:

"Promo or not. Takes guts to say sorry."

fome22:

"AY use you chase clout for him show, you return the favor "

