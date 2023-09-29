Nigerian singer Portable has opened up about his experience with socialite Sam Larry

The Zazu crooner stated the instances where Sam Larry took money meant for him at the show he took him to

Portable also revealed that influential and wealthy people avoided him because Sam Larry and his goons would forcefully take their jewellery from them

Portable has shared more insight into how notorious popular socialite Sam Larry is and the kind of things he has done.

In a viral video, the Zazu crooner said that social media will scatter if he spills all that he knows, but he still shared some shocking details.

Netizens react to Portable's video about Sam Larry Photo credit: @samlarry/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

According to Portable, Sam Larry was a bouncer before he morphed into a show promoter with the help of people like him.

The singer added that he had been taken for a show by the socialite before, and he never got anything from the different currencies sprayed on him, as Sam Larry converted the money on the spot.

Portable revealed that rich people could not come around to bless him because they were scared Sam Larry and his people would forcefully collect their expensive jewellry.

Netizens react to Portable's video

The video got people praising and hailing Portable for being that one person who will not be cheated for fun.

Read comments sighted below:

@iamroeking:

"If they’re offering witness protection, Zino fit come out."

@Uncle_Onos:

"Thank God I have always loved Portable. I no dey stand nonsense. Anything Portable talk na lit. No capping. He no send anybody papa."

@Drizzy__vibez:

"Nobody fit use portable and go Scot free. E no dey fear anybody."

@FynBoyAjebutter:

"Portable sef don see things for this few years for industry."

@sammie_rambo:

"Dem call him portable for a reason."

@iamkeyzeeto:

"Portable wey no send anybody papa..you go reap am the world go know ask poco lee"

@adokwuandy:

"If we get 4 portable for industry them for don arrest their naira Marley since. Undiluted truth."

@al_mubaraq034:

"Portable has pure intention. I still don’t know why most ppl dislikes Portable. Man is to real FGS."

@KushDeniyi:

"This one they cap nonsense jaree you turn Larry to promoter lol big lies. This one just they ride all his fans head."

@Tune1Isaac:

"All the boys Sammy Larry has offended, stole from and abuse should start coming out. That guy must not see the light of day."

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Sam Larry's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that after weeks of clamouring for his arrest, Sam Larry finally returned to Nigeria and is now in the custody of the police.

Reacting to the news of his arrest, actress Iyabo Ojo, who has been at the forefront of the demand for justice, shared Benjamin Hundeyin's tweet.

In her caption, however, the mum of two said different tales and stories would soon unravel.

Source: Legit.ng