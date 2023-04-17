Nigerian top comedian and actor, AY Makun, gave out more juicy information on his viral fight with Basketmouth

The 30 Days in Atlanta actor narrated a time Basketmouth called him and what led him to do it, which was unlike him

Still, in the interview with Chude, AY spoke of the different times he tried to make up with his colleague, but to no avail

Nigerian top comedian, AY Makun, dished out more information regarding his viral feud with Basketmouth.

AY spoke on an incident that led Basketmouth to call him after years of not talking to each other.

AY spills more on beef with Basketmouth Credit: @withchude, @instablog

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Chude, the comedian mentioned that, in the history of his knowing Bright Okpocha, he will not stoop to the level of apologizing for anything.

The 30 Days in Atlanta actor said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"A while ago, he posted about how people go online to show off cars and other things they bought.

Incidentally, I posted a ride I got my wife two days to that tweet, so people went on his page and were like, "This must be referring to AY" and for the first time, while I was in London, Bright called me and was like, "Guy, see wetin I dey hear o, people are relating what I posted to you, it has nothing to do with you." I was so happy; I mean he practically called me!"

Watch the video below

Basketmouth speaks on beef with AY, claims he lied

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that comedian and actor Basketmouth revealed on Nedu's The Honest Bunch podcast that 90% of what his colleague AY said about their friendship and fight was a lie.

The comedian added that they have never been friends, as there has never been any day he called on AY to hang out or banter with him as a friend.

To buttress his point, Basket pointed out that there is no photo of them on social media together.

AY shades Basketmouth at his show, crowd remains silent

Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, made headlines over his beef with Basketmouth after he shaded his senior colleague at his show.

In a video making the rounds on social media, AY was seen on stage at his AY Live show when he performed his set.

The comedian replicated singer Portable’s popular Zazu Zeh track by adding a line about Basketmouth.

Source: Legit.ng