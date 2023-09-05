Comedian Destalker has opened up on his misunderstanding with his senior colleague Basketmouth

Destalker revealed the misunderstanding which occurred in 2015 saw Basketmouth strike his name out in high places

The comedian's revelations about Basketmouth have sparked reactions as it comes after the latter's exchange with AY Comedian some months back

Destalker has recently taken a bold step by publicly addressing a heated issue bothering him and veteran comedian Basketmouth.

Destalker says he was unable to get sponsors for his shows. Credit: @destalkecomedian @basketmouth

During a chat on The Honest Bunch podcast hosted by Nedu Wazobia, Destalker shared how some of his senior colleagues hindered his progress.

Destalker queried how a comedian, who has bagged the title of “Best Comedian” for five years, could not get sponsors for his show.

He revealed that he wrote proposals to sponsors who would have to seek approval from some of his senior colleagues.

Destalker speaks on his misunderstanding with Basketmouth

Destalker recounted the incident that occurred in 2015 as one of Basketmouth's crew on Flatmate contacted him and revealed he should be available the next day, which he turned down.

He revealed they have been unable to resolve the misunderstanding since then.

“Somebody called me one day and asked what I had with Basketmouth; I said nothing. He said, go and beg him. Because something happened in 2015," Destalker said.

Netizens react to Destalker's revelation about Basketmouth

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

kordiglam:

"Hmmmm even the presenters tire e be like say basket get unforgiving spirit."

theabosede:

"If all of us become star, space go still dey ."

owosenii:

"Basket is most likely a spiteful person at this rate. Everybody no fit dey craze."

floxylalaposh:

"Hmmm dx basket mouth be like say him go wicked well well ooo .. hmmmm ."

AY Comedian shares details on beef with Basketmouth

AY Makun dished out information regarding his viral feud with his colleague Basketmouth.

AY spoke on an incident that led Basketmouth to call him after years of not talking to each other.

In an interview with Chude, the comedian mentioned that, in the history of his knowing Bright Okpocha, he will not stoop to the level of apologizing for anything.

