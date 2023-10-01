Following the tragic death of late singer Mohbad, some Nigerians have been calling for a DNA test to be carried out on his son Liam

In a video sighted online, the singer's mum held a massive portrait of him and sadly reacted to the news

While some netizens urged Nigerians to let Mohbad's family be, others asked them to carry out the DNA test

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Controversial media personality Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, sparked a movement on social media after demanding that a DNA test be carried out on late Mohbad's son, Liam.

In a video sighted online, some boys, allegedly family members, visited the late singer's mum and had a conversation about his son's paternity.

Mohbad's mum reacts to demand of DNA on his son Photo credit: @samlarrry/@samklef/@wahalanetwork

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's mum sadly held a huge portrait of him while another woman held her grandson and played with him.

One of the boys in the room queried why anyone would say Liam looks like Sam Larry and Mohbas's mum said people eventually say things that would kill them.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Mixed reactions greeted the emotional video as most Nigerians insist a DNA test has to be done.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

official_blaq_pearl:

"Even the blind can’t argue what Nigerians are seeing."

i_am_citoma:

"DNA in the mud."

_mezrosee:

"The family have spoken, can the online in-laws rest now??"

adunolapwetty:

"They should stop all this and think about the boy's future."

west_richest:

"You people should not ask us for justice o better go and look for justice your self if una no give us DNA "

tobacco1905:

"Make una carry sam Larry pikin go give him "

sazzy_slice:

"DNA no suppose hard to do aswell,,,,90% of girls are desperado."

babs_pacesetter00:

"..The height of disregard and disrespect from this social space towards His family is uncalled for..If we truly want justice ⚖️ it shouldn't be to speak ill of the wife and kid."

iamfreshbrain:

"Omo, na the last guy come resemble Sammy Larry o,that guy sef need DNA."

iamvictoria_liz:

"The baby's grandma said ”let them keep saying what will kill them". So who are you to ask for the child’s DNA when the whole family no even deny the baby. You people shiere gan oo. Ala wo ku ni most of y’all."

Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh prepare to give Mohbad 2nd burial

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh have taken it upon themselves to ensure the 27-year-old gets a befitting burial.

In a video on Iyabo's page, she was seen with Tonto Dikeh and other people at Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi, Lagos, the final resting place for Mohbad.

After Tonto Dikeh offered to pay for Mohbad's casket, the CEO of the ault decided to give them one for free and other services as well.

Source: Legit.ng