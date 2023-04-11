Popular Nigerian comedian Basketmouth, while addressing his long-time beef with colleague AY, disclosed that they do not have a photo together

A throwback photo of the duo has surfaced, planting doubts in the minds of netizens over Basketmouth's interview

While some people sided with Basketmouth, others called him out over his unforgiving spirit

Basketmouth went on The Honest Bunch podcast to refute claims by AY that they used to be friends before their huge fight.

To back up his statement, the comedian added that he and AY do not have any photos together, both online and offline.

Basketmouth and AY's photo goes viral Photo credit: @basketmouth/@ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

A throwback photo of the comedians has been dug up and has gone viral on social media.

In the photo, Basketmouth and AY posed like two jolly friends with smiles on their faces,

See the photo below:

Netizens react to the photo

ezeokwu_bu_ndu:

"There’s a reason that beautiful lady left him. Heart like STONE."

_supertone:

"Person go just Dey vex for him fellow man for almost 17 years. That’s pure hatred. Change and forgive while you’re still alive."

amax_oh:

"And na basket smile pass o! This life!"

g_b_e_n_g_a:

"I do not doubt that AY could have been a snitch or a fake friend and I am also certain he is not so much of a good comedian but I also know for sure that Basketmouth is a bitter guy. He surrounds himself with people who hate AY and her also jealous of his success. The bitterness needs to end. Anyway, old age get as e dey solve everybody’s pride."

viv_eronmwon:

"Thank God say man nor be God, heaven know say many of us for nor get breath again."

teeto__olayeni:

"He most of forgotten and that's because Basket mouth didn't see Ay as his friend."

thepsycologist:

"Any guy that drags beef is not a greeat guy."

Source: Legit.ng