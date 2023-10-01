The Big Brother Naija All Stars season will come to an end in a couple of hours, and Cee C let a thought off her chest

In a video online, the reality star said Pere and Mercy's newfound relationship was built on lust

She added that they both have an ulterior motive for falling in love at the final and crucial week of the show

During a conversation with Adekunle, Cross and Ilebaye, Cee C expressed displeasure over Mercy and Pere's relationship.

According to her, both are confusing lust for love because they have been in the house since day one and conveniently fell in love in the final week.

Netizens react to Cee C's opinion of Pere and Mercy's love

Source: Instagram

Cee C also opined that the duo are acting for their fans and only got together to increase the chances of their votes.

Cee C said she would not be happy if any of them emerges the show's winner as it would mean they took her for a fool.

Cross and Adekunle subtly agreed with Cee C, and they had a blast laughing at her rant.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Cee C's statement

The BBNaija star's video sparked mixed reactions, with netizens calling her out for being bitter.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

the_real_ujay:

"This is what Rejection sounds like. When no man Dey look ur way this is exactly what it sounds like "

julietuzort:

"She alwayz speak her mind but people dnt like real people dey call dem bitter."

bbn_it_girls_:

"It's time for her to ask herself why are all the men running from her , rather then focusing on other people's situationships."

etineh:

"Ceec rest Mercy is winning the money not bcos of ship but bcos mercenaries voted massively."

arrineshomga:

"Jealousy is that you?"

fbabybrown:

"In as much as this’s funny.. they will still come with their bitter comments."

preshdiamond:

"How did Alex enter this conversation. Which one is water water yansh. Ceec zukwanuike for Alex name. Abeg."

okoyeozioma:

"The fact that Cee C liked Pere and thought that they would be in ship in the house and he didn't look her way is what is paining her."

hadizahpotts:

"Where is the lie Ceec always says it as it is. Mercy and pere are just catching CRUISE "

princessjecinta2:

"She always speak her mind if mercy no Dey around "

