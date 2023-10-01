Ilebaye Odiniya has been crowned the winner of Big Brother Naija All Stars, which concludes on Sunday, October 1, 2023

The 22-year-old Gen Z won after spending 70 days in a Biggie's house with 24 housemates who were prior contestants on the show

Despite facing initial challenges in building connections within the house, she showcased remarkable strategic prowess this season

BBNaija All Stars Ilebaye Odiniya, aka Gen-Z baddie, has been announced as the winner of season 8 of the highly competitive reality TV show.

She was announced winner of the show on Sunday, October 1, 2023. Ilebaye emerged as the winner after defeating the other finalists: Mercy, Ceec, Adekunle, Cross, and Pere.

Ilebaye aka Gen Z Baddie wins the BBNaija All Stars show Credit: @ilabayeee

Source: Instagram

As the winner of the show, she goes home with N120 million and other delectable prizes.

Despite facing challenges in forming relationships within the house, she proved to be a strategic player this season.

Ilebaye was able to overcome them and win over a lot of fans after it appeared that other housemates were bullying her.

See the video of her announcement below

Netizens react to Ilebaye's victory

Legit.ng captured some of the heartwarming reactions below:

blessedb1:

"Now you all will believe it when Tacha's said if she was not disqualified Mercy would not win."

nana_akua123:

"Hahahahaahahahahha those insulting people up and down how farI told you guys the money is GENZ BADDIE Congrats girl."

symply_tinuade:

"Nigerians and pity vote 5&6 ."

sisimoniq:

"This girl strong ooo… l knew in my spirit Mercy won’t win this round, Congratulations to all❤️."

nana_akua123:

tony.frank_:

"Never underestimate anyone.. God can bless anybody."

soothsayer_de2:

"Mercenaries we did best without alliance but rather smear campaign ️️️️️️️️congrats Baye."

triple0collections1:

"Na so God go take shock all our enemies. It was really blood and sweat. Congratulations ."

benizah_:

"Congratulations Baye!! Purrr! She said it at the beginning that she’ll win the money and they said “Small nyash dey shake” Look at God!!! ."

Source: Legit.ng