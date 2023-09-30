Big Brother Naija All Stars ex-housemates A ngel, and Soma shocked netizens with their love

A lot of people think that the relationship will not last and Angel has addressed naysayers

In a video sighted online, the reality star said people are making it look like she is unlovable and would end up hurting Soma

BBNaija star Angel recently opened up about how she feels about the different negative views about her relationship with Soma.

In an interview with media personality Hero Daniel, Angel revealed she saw comments online about how she would hurt Soma while using their relationship for PR.

Netizens react to Angel's video Photo credit: @soma_apex/@theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

She added that she has worked on herself to get better, and it is upsetting that people still see her in a bad light and as someone unworthy of love.

Angel added that people are two-faced online; while some say she is too pretty to be with someone, others call her ugly.

Netizens react to Angel's video

prechymaya's profile picture

"You are too fine to be with one person? Who is gassing her up? "

itzdjeddie:

"I remember her broke shaming the men in the house countlessly and asking which of them can give her 10m, i hope she won’t be telling Soma that? that’s why I still feel the ship is a PR,"

truthfulcommenter100:

"It's coming from what you have showed them."

thatgirleno:

"You are lovable and you are capable of loving people don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Archangels loves you so much and we are rooting for you"

matapuraprisca:

"U are too fine to be with any other man except soma my dea...U guys are a perfect match made from heaven and no-one should make you think otherwise."

tumeeyfable:

"You're worthy to be loved mama.. Don't mind the haters."

reallexy24:

"These narratives came from what you portrayed, my dear. People see you in a certain light cos of what you have shown and said. It is well."

lady_ehioma:

"E fit be say she genuinely love Soma and for her to claim him on stage too."

Fans shower Soma and Angel with gifts

Legit.ng earlier reported that fans of BBNaija All Stars lovers Somadina Anyama and Angel Smith are serious about their new ship and are already proving that to haters.

After returning from a date, they gave the two lovers a special treat, and clips of the expensive items have gone viral.

The two former BBNaija All Stars housemates are in for a great time in their relationship with how their fans are pampering them.

Source: Legit.ng