Popular Nigerian singer, Tems’ recent exchange with a fan over her new photo is trending on social media

The music star had shared a photo of herself posing on water and a fan likened her to the river goddess, Yemoja

Tems’ response to the fan spread online and raised interesting comments from other netizens

Talented Nigerian singer, Tems, has shut down a fan who likened her to the river goddess, Yemoja.

It all started when Tems posted a new photo on her social media pages. In the photo, the Free Mind crooner was seen rocking a white dress as she posed on a body of water with one of her hands in the air.

A Twitter user, @rudecouture then reacted to the singer’s photo by likening her to the river goddess, Yemoja. The tweep also shared photos showing the similarities between Tems’ snap and Yemoja.

Tems replies man who likened her to Yemoja

Shortly after the Twitter user reacted to Tems’ photo, the music star shared her thoughts on his description by explaining the thought process behind her photo.

According to Tems, the photo of her posing on water is about Jesus Christ teaching her how to walk on water by trusting in him and not in human understanding. She added that he changed her life and she has been forever transformed.

“Actually it’s about Jesus Christ teaching me how to walk on water, to trust Him and not in human understanding. He changed my life. And if you seek Him He will fill you up too. He is the Lord of Lords. The word of God, made flesh I am His sheep. He is my Shepherd. And I have been forever transformed. I am His forever. THAT'S JUST ME DOE.”

Reactions as Tems replies man who likened her to river goddess

Tems’ lengthy response to the man who compared her to a river goddess seemed to amuse some netizens. Read some social media reactions below:

This tweep claimed Tems turned into an evangelist:

This fan said she didn’t need to explain herself:

Liz praised Tems for proclaiming Jesus publicly:

iameniolamyde:

“Tems turn evangelist cos of yemoja comparison , omolomo no wan be mami water.”

meetemmanueljacob:

“This is why it’s always important to tell your story by yourself. Control the narrative and don’t let the opinions of others define you.”

serenity_oceanss:

“Well done, Queen! Make dem no carry you go where you no know abeg. This life is more than meets the eye!”

plato_15':

“Una sha frustrate Tems into mummy GO mood .”

teeh_lyfstyle:

“Like as she set the record straight before una carry Wetin no be her own give am .”

w.u.r.a.h:

“A quick PSA.. una don too stress my baby.. pele Yemoja Tems .”

kainulia_e:

“Tems turn to evangelist straight .”

gidiking:

“Lmaoo gtfoh. We know what drives the music industry both at home and abroad.”

Tems shuts down pregnancy rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tems put an end to rumours that she's pregnant.

Recall that rumours had made the rounds online that the music star was expecting a child with controversial American rapper, Future.

In a new development, Tems seemed to stylishly address the rumours by posting photos of herself with her flat stomach on display.

