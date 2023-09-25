Popular Nigerian singer Tems has finally put an end to the pregnancy rumours about her online

Just recently, she shared a series of photos from her show in South Africa and she made sure to display her flat stomach

Tems’ new photos caused a huge stir online as many fans asked about her baby bump and supposed pregnancy

Popular Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi aka Tems has now shut down claims that she is pregnant.

Recall that rumours had made the rounds online that the music star was expecting a child with controversial American rapper, Future.

In a new development, Tems seemed to stylishly address the rumours by posting photos of herself with her flat stomach on display.

Fans react as Tems ends pregnancy rumours with new photos. Photos: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

Taking to her official Instagram and Twitter pages, the music star shared snaps of herself performing in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the photos, she was seen wearing a red body-fitting two-piece outfit that consisted of a top that put her stomach on display.

See the snaps below:

Reactions as Tems displays her flat stomach in new photos

Tems’ new photos where she put her curves and her flat stomach on display soon caught the attention of many netizens and a number of them questioned her about the supposed pregnancy.

Read some of their comments below:

Amaka blamed her previously bloated stomach on eating fufu:

Rhemma said it’s now clear she’s not pregnant:

Halcy wondered why people claimed Tems was pregnant:

Chris wondered who started the pregnancy rumours:

Seun seemed surprised that Tems isn’t pregnant:

Dami asked about her pregnancy:

Read more comments from her Instagram followers below:

Shewent2jarrod:

“That’s how you clear pregnancy rumors.”

gregkenechukwu:

“She literally showed you people her tummy so that una go rest .”

gafferudoh:

“Them say you carry belle, I cry like two days.”

Wor.yor_:

“Tems to her photographer: Please take pictures that'd show my stomach well..i wan answer these people .”

Speketii:

“So you no get belle come dae stress us.”

official__ifedola:

“She said pregnancy where!??”

emmycruzin_:

“Thought you were pregnant @temsbaby now my mind don calm down, I be think say future don thief my future wife from me ❤️❤️.”

Tems calls her life a testimony

Legit.ng earlier reported that Grammy award-winning Afrobeats star Tems described her journey to the global spotlight as testimony. '

The singer talked about her journey from Lagos to becoming a well-known figure worldwide.

Delivering a prologue at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the United States, on July 2, 2023, Tems said:

"You know, my life is a testimony. I guess, for those who don’t understand, I’m from Lagos, Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng