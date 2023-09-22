Tems appeared to have responded to rumours about her being pregnant as she dragged those making the bold claims

The Grammy award singer also joined her colleagues in the music industry to mourn the late singer Mohbad

Tems' tweets have, however, triggered reactions, with some netizens dragging her for posting late

Popular singer and songwriter Temilade Openiyi 'Tems' has caused a buzz with a recent tweet as she appeared to have reacted to pregnancy rumours flying around online.

This comes after Tems' protruded belly at the recent Burberry fashion show in London stirred speculations among Nigerian netizens.

Tems says Mohbad would get justice. Credit: @temsbaby @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

See one of the viral tweets below:

Taking to her handle on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tems strongly debunked the rumours about her being pregnant.

The “Free Mind” crooner slammed the rumour mongers as she wrote:

"In conclusion, you people are all mad!!!"

See her tweet below:

Tems mourns Mohbad

In another tweet, Tems also joined her colleagues in the entertainment industry to mourn Mohbad, who was formerly signed to Naira Marley's Marlian label.

She wrote:

"RIP Mohbad, you WILL get the justice you deserve "

See her tweet below:

Netizens react as Tems mourns Mohbad

See some of the comments that trailed Tems' tweet below:

Pauliskypopping:

"You just wake up?"

DiianaD_:

He’ll definitely get the justice by God’s grace, thanks for lending your voice."

VEENORM_king:

"She just woke up."

zhurg_:

"Nobody should knock on her on why she is late sha."

officialmrdeen:

"You just Dey come online Abi."

LawrenceOkoroPG:

"Justice is far gone. I pray for his soul to find eternal rest."

Ozo__Ude:

"It came so late. You are among the unfortunate people we gullibly elevated."

Gabriel6ixmiles:

"You just buy data?"

is_adewale:

"It took you forever to speak out for a fellow artist, sigh. ."

chimaobi_nteoma:

"We will not sleep until he gets it. Thank you for your concern."

What Patoranking said about Mohbad

Legit.ng previously reported that Patoranking mourned Mohbad during his album listening party in London.

In a video, Patoranking said the thought that the late singer wouldn't come back to life hits him hard.

Patoranking's comment left many emotional.

Source: Legit.ng