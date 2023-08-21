Big Brother Naija All Stars Kiddwaya's girlfriend Laura displayed her annoyance towards the reality TV star's countenance on the show

Recall that Legit.ng broke the news that the billionaire son and Mercy shared a steamy hot kiss in a secret corner of Big Brother's house

During the last Sunday eviction, Kidd revealed that they did actually have a kiss after Ebuka queried, reacting to the information his girlfriend unfollowed on Instagram

BBNaija All Stars Kiddwaya's girlfriend, Laura, has unfollowed him on Instagram after he admitted to kissing Mercy Eke at Biggie's house

Legit.ng broke the news that the housemates kissed a few days ago in a hidden area that Big Brother's CCTV couldn't capture.

Kiddwaya's girlfriend unfollows him on Instagram Credit: @kiddwaya, @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

During the recent Sunday night eviction, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked Mercy about the kiss.

Mercy angrily denied kissing Kiddwaya while pretending to be clueless. However, when Ebuka asked Kidd, he didn't hesitate to divulge, saying they had a "small kiss".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the hours after Kiddwaya verified his kiss with Mercy Eke on live TV, his Caucasian girlfriend Laura unfollowed him on Instagram.

See screenshots below

BBNaija Kiddwaya's girlfriend's move sparks reactions

See what netizens had to say about Kidd's girlfriend unfollowing him.

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

callmereeny:

"When she permitted him to enter the house, what did she expect...haba! E no reach like that na. That was even just once."

bibi_maku:

"Money can really buy a lot of people, some people have dignity and can't be bought, who said she's not rich herself, Kidd messed up and she has every right to react, sad life most people."

glovibe1:

"Kidd just brush your teeth and clean your mouth, give her kiss she will forgive."

travel_liesure10:

"When he was busy kissing up and down, playing a nasty game encouraging bullying and hanging out with people with a weird ideology. Oyibo don Run."

amara_nnaya:

"Understanding Nigerian girlfriends and wives everywhere for comment."

okonofuaitohan:

"Just for kiss oh, hmmmmm kidwaya don't run don't run it's just game as you said to ilebaye."

patience_ttt:

"And kidd said he will go see her right away, life no jus balance."

christogram_07:

".. Ebuka naa you do this one oo."

veerlupuchi:

Chai...Oyingbo don run."

Kiddwaya and Pere take a swipe at female housemates

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Kiddwaya and Pere dropped their observations about the ladies in the house.

The billionaire son met Pere in the kitchen section to share his disappointment with all the female housemates.

The UK brought-up opined that none of the ladies in the house has the essential characteristics of a wife, to which Pere agreed.

Source: Legit.ng