Nigerian Afrobeats sensation got the attention of netizens with his political commentary on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election

In a bold statement targeting the ruling party, he came after a netizen who felt compelled to counter his perspective

The musician went on to proudly assert that his economic status affords him the privilege to easily access the top politicians in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido sparked reactions online over his political stance in the recently concluded Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

The international singer took to social media to make a mocking statement about the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) . Some of his followers were forced to counter his views.

Davido floors an aggressive APC supporter on X Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"Nigeria politics and film trick."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The internet user countered him by saying:

"Anytime wey APC get any good judgment, you go come rush tweet."

After that, the Unavailable hitmaker harshly criticised the young man, identified as @lexyy4real, on the microblogging platform.

The musician boasted about how his position in the economy gives him easy access to dine with top politicians in the country if he desires to.

"1. Never said nothing about judgement

2. The people wey you Dey defend... You fit go chop for their house? But guess what? I CAN," Davido wrote.

See his post below

Davido’s statement about Nigerian politicians sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured some of the hot takes below:

@RealAdeshina:

"Go chop with Oyetola, ode!"

@sammie_boi51:

"Anything you say boss we believe you."

@Chrisbamidele:

"So many people can also go and chop in their house. Your Uncle is also a politician, he was in APC a few years ago, the governor of our State. We are all defending one politician or another. So, my brother, Rest!"

@HumanCocain:

"Nobody asked you for this explanation, in clear terms Davido simply said “You’re poor."

@bulalathegreat:

"David has a lot to learn. take it easy on him."

@DoyinJack:

"They won't honor you the way they will welcome and honor Davido tho."

Sweet chills as Davido and Falz perform at Mohbad’s tribute concert

Legit.ng reported that Videos circulated the internet from Mohbad's Tribute night concert happening at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, as netizens were left in a chokehold.

Some poignant clips showed Falz and Davido performing in front of an enormous crowd at the late singer's last night of honour.

The rapper kept the crowd pumped up while calling for their loud voices to shout justice in response to the unfortunate events surrounding Mohbad's death.

Source: Legit.ng