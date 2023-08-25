Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars contestant Kiddwaya Terseer is having a good time after leaving the reality TV show

The ex-housemate has been in the news lately following his eviction from the show, his kiss with Mercy and more

Kiddwaya landed in Lagos on Davido’s private jet in the company of the singer’s team, sparking criticism for boasting about his wealth once more

Former BBNaija All Stars housemate Kiddwaya and renowned Afrobeat artist Davido have arrived in Lagos on the singer’s private jet days after linking up in Ghana.

The ex-housemate, who was recently embroiled in controversy, came into the metropolitan city in the company of Davido and his 30 billion bang team on his private jet.

Kiddway spends good time with Davido following his eviction Credit: @kiddwaya, @davido

Kiddwaya, who has been criticised for his comments about a possible gesture towards his housemate Ceec, celebrated his latest fun time with his followers.

Taking to his caption he wrote:

“Touchdown lagos!! .”

See a video of Kiddwaya in Ghana

See a video of Kiddwaya and Davido back in Lagos

BBNaija All Stars Kiddwaya's videos spark reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

stormiee20:

"Kidd is a confirm ajebutter."

ibraheem.zira:

"HE TOLD YOU HE DOES NOT NEED THE FOGGING MONEY !!!"

oluwa_shocker_22:

"God punish poverty, He commot from BBN na he fall in vacation to tell u say money yakpa."

eucharia123_:

"Red meat amongst lion is still in the house o. The smallest fish is still in the house. Go Ilebaye.

simplyivy29:

"After that stressful house straight to vacay, it's good to have money in this life."

signature_byher:

"When he said he didn't need the money he wasn't capping, big wayya."

yolanda_424:

"Why were you now dragging 120m with other people before."

kiddricalovers:

"Soft Life ministers!"

