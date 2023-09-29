Iyabo Ojo has fired back at Kemi Olunloyo for making a death wish for her two children, Festus and Priscilla

This comes as Kemi accused Iyabo and Tonto Dikeh of stealing her idea of burying Mohbad in a vault

Iyabo, in a post, vowed to return Kemi to her 'Original home' as she called for netizens to help with the journalist's location

The drama between Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo and journalist Kemi Olunloyo has taken another twist as the actress, in the latest statement, suggested she would have the latter arrested.

This comes after Kemi, in a viral tweet, slammed Iyabo and Tonto Dikeh for displaying a coffin Mohbad would be buried in online.

Iyabo Ojo drags Kemi Olunloyo. Credit: @iyaboojofespris @iammohbad/lindaikejiblog

Kemi, who said Tonto and Iyabo stole the idea of burying Mohbad at a vault, said:

"I’m sure if Festus or Priscilla died she would not like anyone to videotape the casket."

See her tweet below:

Iyabo Ojo slams Kemi Olunloyo for wishing her children's death

In reaction, Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page to drag the journalist for her mentioning her children's names, Priscilla and Festus.

She wrote:

"The next time you mention my children's name or wish them death, Ogun will kill you Ogun lo ma pa e danu la se edumare ...... madam, fake jonalist."

Iyabo also suggested she would get the journalist arrested as she wrote:

"You will go back to your original home sweet home seee, i promise you that....... you go hear wiee Abeg, who knows her current location DM me..... them no go cover your own face enter naija for night."

See her post below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's post

See some of the comments below:

official_arikeade_olorin:

"Because why will u even wish death on anybody, talk more of children,if u not related to kemi,u don’t know what the lord has done for u."

detutusgram:

"In a saner climate aunty kem kem will be under treatment and would be provided help and support to treat her mental health. Not sure why she is allowed to rome the streets and constitute a nuisance. She needs help."

karsfabrics.ng:

"Your children will not die in Jesus name(amen)."

