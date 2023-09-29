Nigerian socialite Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, aka Sam Larry, is in police custody following the death of Mohbad

The news was shared by police spokesman Ben Hundeyin, and Iyabo Ojo shared the news on her page

According to Hundeyin, Sam Larry is helping with the ongoing investigation about Mohbad's death

After weeks of clamouring for his arrest, Sam Larry has finally returned to Nigeria and is now in the custody of the police.

The socialite's arrest was called for because several videos of him assaulting late singer Mohbad surfaced after his death.

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Sam Larry's arrest Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the news of his arrest, actress Iyabo Ojo, who has been at the forefront of the demand for justice, shared Benjamin Hundeyin's tweet.

In her caption, however, the mum of two said different tales and stories would soon unravel.

She wrote:

"Ok..................... we await a super story tomorrow."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's post

Many people expressed displeasure about Sam Larry assisting the police when there was evidence of him assaulting Mohbad.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

officialchike

"Now I’m thinking that Maybe it should have been a protest coz awotarom this nonsense!"

obaksolo:

"In your custody would have just been enough @benjaminhundeyin. That Assist is not sitting well with me at this Moment plsssss✌️"

ola_jumoke_funmilayo:

"CR!MINAL DEY ASSIST WITH INVESTIGATIONS! This must be a m@d joke!"

sasha_itota:

"Naira do interview yesterday, sam Larry dey assist police today, what a quohinsidience"

__bidemi__:

"Which one be assist! Or did they mean arrest! Nigeria police force una be scam and fraud! Assist you with what! That man tortured, abused mohbad while he was alive! He should never be able to get away with that. If they release this man, street e take over. Anywhere you see Sam larry just dey beat am dey go."

pappythrill:

"So Larry the suspect is now a member of the special force?"

bukie_xcel:

"I read this a couple of times to be sure I saw it right. When law enforcement says a person of interest is assisting in an ongoing investigation, this means only one thing: he is not regarded as a suspect. I feel numb right now "

fm_fashion_and_style:

"Main suspect is assisting with investigation???? Oh my dear country ☹️☹️"

iam_a_ra:

He showed up after Naira Marley have successfully pushed a different narrative through his interview, so he can continue from where Naira Marley stopped. Why didn’t he show up before now? Hmm! Dey play.

