An old video has emerged on social media showing the interaction between singers Olamide and Bella Shmurda

In the throwback clip, Bella Shmurda was seen in tears after he met with the YBNL boss for the first time

According to reports, Olamide had jumped on the remix of one of Bella’s songs and also paid for the music video

Top Nigerian singers, Olamide and Bella Shmurda have now got many fans talking after a throwback video of them emerged online.

In a video posted on Instagram by @tooxclusive and spotted by Legit.ng, a young Bella Shmurda was seen crying hard after Olamide helped his career upon meeting him for the first time.

Fans react to old video of Bella Shmurda crying after meeting Olamide for the first time. Photos: @bella_shmurda, @tooxclusive

It was gathered that the YBNL boss had jumped on the remix of Bella Shmurda’s Vision 2020 song. Not stopping there, Olamide is also said to have paid for the music video.

The video showed a grateful Bella in serious tears as he prostrated to Olamide to express his heartfelt gratitude.

See the clip below:

Reactions trail old video of Bella Shmurda crying after meeting Olamide

The throwback video showing an old interaction between Bella Shmurda and Olamide raised a series of mixed reactions online. Many netizens praised the YBNL boss for helping young musicians in the industry while others said that Olamide’s good deeds cannot stop him from getting dragged in the future if he messes up.

Read some of their comments below:

“So? That one no mean say if olamide ,fu,c.k we no go drag am.”

“Olamide and OBO who get good heart pass self?? ❤️.”

“Chai, just wish mohbad was signed by olamide.”

“Man with a good heart, he does things as if it’s nothing…”

“Lata them go say Baddo nor help them they already blow before Baddo saw them .”

“Badoo for everybody.”

“King made a made a king ❤️.”

“Baddo na baba no be today.”

“Olamide is a very good king maker I’ll always celebrate him.”

“Nobody be like Baddo.”

Bella Shmurda reacts as Naira Marley denies being involved in Mohbad's death

In other celebrity news, Legit.ng earlier reported that following Naira Marley's response to claims about contributing to the death of late singer Mohbad, Bella Shmurda aggressively attacked the Marlain boss.

Legit.ng had reported that the Soapy hitmaker released a statement on Tuesday, September 26, insisting he was innocent of the allegations against him regarding the death of Mohbad.

In reaction to that, Bella, a close friend and colleague of the deceased, furiously asked that Naira Marley cooperate with the Nigerian police and submit himself for interrogation.

