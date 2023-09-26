Naira Marley has announced plans to return to the country to help the Police in the investigation of Mohbad's death

The Marlian label boss stated he is innocent, adding that he has no hand in the death of his former signee

Naira Marley also reacted to bold claims about him and his label running a drug cartel, as he said it was untrue

Nigerian singer and Marlian label boss Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, in a new press release, has reacted to allegations made against him and his label after former signee Mohbad's death.

In a statement released on Tuesday, September 26, Naira Marley insisted he was innocent and was not involved in the death of Mohbad.

Naira Marley set to help the Police in their investigation. Credit: @nairamaley @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The Marlian boss, who revealed he has been out of the country since August 31 2023, announced he is working on returning to the country to help the Police in their investigation.

Naira Marley said misunderstandings between him and the late singer never degenerated to the extent of them wishing each other death.

"I am making arrangements to return to the country to assist the investigation and give my version of the events, I am fully cooperating with the Police team and I certainly have no reason to be a fugitive when I have no hand in his death," he said.

Naira Marley on claims about Marlian being a drug cartel

The label boss also reacted to allegations about him being a drug lord, saying it was untrue. He added that he doesn't belong to any cult or fraternity.

See his lengthy statement below:

Reactions trail Naira Marley's post

See some of the comments below:

sandrabenede:

"This too will pass… sending you all my love Nai."

suebreezee:

"The Truth Shall soon come to light keep your head up G My thought and prayers are with you in this difficult moment."

miceemusic:

"Justice For Mohbad."

Source: Legit.ng