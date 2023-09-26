Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe was recently treated to a lovely surprise from her son, Juwon Gentry

In a video posted on her Instagram page, the movie star showcased how her son, who had been out of the country, surprised her on a movie set

The heartwarming video touched many netizens as they dropped their interesting reactions on her page

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe was recently shown so much love by her 12-year-old son, Juwon Gentry.

The movie star shared a video on Instagram, showing the sweet moment her son surprised her on a film set.

Mercy Aigbe's son surprises her on set.

Source: Instagram

According to Mercy, her son had gone to America for the summer holidays, and despite being back for some time, they had not seen each other because she was busy.

Mercy noted that she was pleasantly surprised when her son showed up on the movie set with some flowers for her.

She wrote:

“So @olajuwon.gentry went to the US for Summer Holidays and I haven’t seen him since he came back into the country cos work has been super hectic ………. It was such a pleasant surprise and he got me flowers.”

The video also showed the movie star appearing to shed tears as she got emotional while hugging her son.

See the clip below:

Fans react as Mercy Aigbe's son surprises her on movie set

The heartwarming video of Mercy Aigbe and her son moved many fans. Some gushed over their sweet display while others spoke on how much her 12-year-old son has grown.

Read some of their comments below:

michelleio__:

“When did he get this tall.”

jemimaosunde:

“He’s so grown.”

ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel:

“God bless him. You work so hard sis.”

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

“Is it that Juwon is now too tall or aunty mercy is Anyways this video is too beautiful.”

bakarezhainab:

“I teared up, So sweet to watch, Abiamo a jere omo.”

kazimadeoti:

“Beautiful.”

simply_damilare:

“Awwn Juwon is so grown.”

omolaradrk:

“So sweet to watch Godbless him more for us.”

