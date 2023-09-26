A Nigerian man has warned against attempting to bury Mohbad in Ikorodu for a second time after the autopsy is concluded

In a video trending online, he suggested that fans contribute money for a proper burial ground

Most netizens who watched the video were in agreement with his suggestion and wished for a better burial for Mohbad

A Nigerian man has strongly advised against burying Mohbad in Ikorodu after the completion of the autopsy.

Expressing his opinion, he emphasized the need for a different approach and suggested that Mohbad's fans come together to contribute funds for a proper burial ground.

Man warns against burying Mohbad in Ikorodu for the second time

Source: Instagram

Man advises Mohbad's fans to give him a proper burial

His warning comes as a response to the previous exhumation of Mohbad's body, sparking concerns about the dignity and respect in the burial process.

He said;

"Look here, don’t bring back Mohbad’s body to Ikorodu. He doesn’t deserve to be buried in that kind of place. If it’s for fans to contribute N500 each to afford his body being buried at Ikoyi Cemetery, it’s not too much. And for the government, since you exhumed him, we’ve not heard anything. We won’t rest until we get Justice."

Netizens react as man warns against burying Mohbad in Ikorodu

Netizens have joined the conversation echoing the concerns regarding the second burial of Mohbad in Ikorodu.

Many have taken to social media to voice their agreement, emphasizing the importance of providing a respectful final resting place for the late individual.

@s.mayana_ reacted:

“This Elegbon agba get sense 2chilled Heineken for you.”

@_ apreel commented:

“Confirm egbon adugbo.”

@fifehanmioluwa_ reacted:

“God no go shame Egbon yii! Dem no fit bury him for that place again we no go gree!Police say make we give them 2 weeks so we dey wait. We no go gree ooo we no go gree.”

@alaga_beezy commented:

“God bless you.”

@nasrigold5 commented:

“Good one brr.”

@_susulata reacted:

“Egbon gidi. Same thing I said.”

@iam_kingsean commented:

“Surely & He deserves better.“

@blessed_wura said:

“True talk tna real egbon adugbo with sense be this.”

@motherdmw55 reacted:

“I swear.”

@dayo_mosexx reacted:

“Elegbon adugbo way get orientation.”

Girl who predicted Mohbad's death weeps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has painfully mourned the demise of late singer, Mohbad, days after he lost his life. She recounted a dream she had about the late singer months before his sudden death.

She earlier revealed that she had a terrible dream where the singer was dead and she had been praying for him not to die young. The heartbroken lady also shared a screenshot of a post she made back in November last year to warn the singer about the dream.

She said: "Do you know the worst part of it? I had a dream about this guy last year. I had a dream about him that he died and I commented on his post but he didn't reply. I prayed for him not to die young now see what is happening to him. Jesus, not now! not even Mohbad in all this at all."

