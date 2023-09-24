The All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, mourned the tragic passing of Nigerian singer Mohbad and highlighted the urgent need to institutionalize the music entertainment industry

As millions of African youths and music enthusiasts mourn the sudden death of Nigeria's pop singer Mohbad, the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, has emphasised the significance of regulating and institutionalising the music entertainment business.

Mohbad died in an unknown manner on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. The police are currently probing the circumstances behind his untimely death.

The 27-year-old aspiring music star, also known as Imole (Light), was a young and up-and-coming musician whose ingenuity and excellent ability enabled him to produce highly exhilarating songs that captured the hearts of millions of admirers worldwide.

In a statement, AFRIMA President and Executive Producer Mike Dada mourned that Africa had lost a promising talent in its developing music industry in a tragic manner.

He stated that institutionalisation of the music/entertainment sector is a major goal in combating the industry's unprofessional practises throughout Africa.

His words read in part: "On behalf of the International Committee of AFRIMA, we condole with Nigeria's music industry, parents, and fans of Mohbad over his painful demise.

"The death of Mohbad is a tragic event that has left us all deeply saddened. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.

"With his demise, Africa has lost a promising talent in our growing music and entertainment industry. We pray God to grant him eternal rest, and grant his parents, family, and teeming fans the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss."

"AFRIMA is spearheading efforts to mobilize stakeholders in the creative industry in Africa, with a focus on Nigeria, to establish institutionalized operations and regulate the music entertainment industry."

Mohbad’s album beats beats Burna Boy, Asake and others on Apple Music

Late Nigerian artist Mohbad's latest album, Blessed, took the number one spot on Apple's Album chart.

Although he did not achieve this milestone during his lifetime, fans and music lovers took to several social media channels to celebrate his posthumous success.

Released on June 30, 2023, the rap album consists of eight tracks and features collaborations with artists like Zlatan and Bella Shmurda

