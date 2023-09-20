Afrobeats artist Khaid demonstrated his compassion by donating a generous sum of N2 million to the grieving wife and child of the late singer Mohbad

The fast-rising star added to the list of other colleagues of the deceased who have extended their love and care in one form or another

The 'Anabella' hitmaker took to social media to announce his decision following his recent tribute song to Mohbad

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Sulaimon Solomon, popularly known as Khaid has contributed N2m to the wife and only child of late singer Mohbad.

Devoted fans and colleagues of the late singer have extended their care and support for the deceased's family in one way or another.

Singer Khaid gifts Mohbad's Wife and son 100% royalties from tribute song

Source: Instagram

The 'Anabella' hitmaker stated on social media that he will give Mohbad's wife, N2M, not stopping there, a 100% earnings from his tribute song to Mohbad will be given to the late singer's son.

He reportedly released a new song titled 'Forever' in memory of his late colleague.

Speaking of the royalties, the singer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write:

"It's with great pain that I pen this, the past few days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for each and every one of us. We lost a special talent, a great personality and a friend "Imole".

"In my own little way, I'll love to support the family by giving N2 Million to the wife of our late brother and covey 100 royalties of the newly released tribute song "Forever" to Liam Aloba Eyinimofeoluwa. Rest On IMOLE,"

See his post below

Nigerians react to Khaid's kind act

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans below:

esssy_baby:

"Such a gentle soulThank you Khalid."

__princeakin':

"You're a good guy! ❤️ Let's stream the song till it hits number 1! ."

ninobliz_iv:

"If you call this one clout I fit swear for your papa."

huse_sain:

"Everything is not clout so nobody should support because y’all is gon call it clout !!! Use ya head people cuz some people just wanna help from their heart thank you @khaidxr ojo is happy with you ❤️."

kenduz_pikka:

"I’m still saying this please where is the guy that held mohbad in the car saying he’s dead? He needs to be arrested for questioning ."

gbolexy_2x:

"Omo … Mohbad no suppose die oo , it is so painful, everyday I think of him."

kariesmar_lami:

"He did well ."

How Ikorodu youths secured Mohbad’s grave

The vibrant youths of Ikorodu community surrounded the graveyard of Mohbad against any form of illegal invasion.

Legit.ng reported that the team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Saheed Kassim is expected to, among other things, exhume Mohbad's body and conduct autopsy, toxicology, and histology tests on it.

In that regard, the youths of the community where the late singer grew and was also laid to rest, have taken it as their mandate to safeguard the graveyard while they wait for the police authorities to arrive.

