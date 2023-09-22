Mary Njoku has lashed out at those for calling for a DNA test to be conducted on Mohbad's child Liam Light

The actress appealed to the DNA test proponents to let Mohbad's wife mourn her husband in peace

The calls for DNA tests emerged online over the millions of donation that was made to the late singer's family

Singer Mohbad's death has continued to trend on social media as some Nigerian netizens called for a DNA test to be conducted on his only son Liam Light.

This was after prominent figures in the country contributed millions in donations for the former Marlian signee.

Mary Njoku appeals to netizens to let Mohbad's wife mourn him in peace. Credit: @iammohbad @maryremmyjoku

Actress Mary Njoku knocks proponents of DNA test

Mary Njoku, in a lengthy post via her Instagram page, expressed her disapproval as she dragged netizens suggesting “a mourning widow should undergo a DNA test.”

The actress who described the call as evil also said no one had reason to think of DNA test if the late Mohbad never doubted his son's paternity.

She wrote:

"If her husband didn’t doubt the paternity of his child, who are we to think otherwise? Abeg make una no let the dead para for una o! Don’t frustrate his family."

Mary also appealed to netizens to allow Mohbad's wife to mourn him in peace.

See her post below:

People react to Mary Njoku's post

See some of their comments below:

destinyetikoofficial:

"Well said said."

vivicaanuforo:

"Mama I don’t agree with you on this one…. These are extenuating circumstances and if she truly loved him and never betrayed him na she suppose dey ask ‘which day we dey do the DNA test."

mayschills:

"It makes no sense at all... If the father never questioned the paternity of his child why are people bringing it up now? This is just a distraction from the main issue at hand. We're all working together to get justice for mohbad. Let's focus on that instead of adding misery to the grieving wife. #justice4mohbad."

shilz___:

"Like…. Who are you fr to doubt it if the father didn’t."

deluxecakesnevents:

"Very insensitive thing to say."

noni_nwagod:

"I'm surprised this is coming from u. Its a normal thing to do . Sentiments aside please. The purpose is to achieve a robust investigation. Every one is a suspect here."

What VeryDarkBlackMan said about Mohbad's son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported VeryDarkBlackMan insisted that a DNA test must be done to confirm the paternity of Mohbad’s son.

The TikToker claimed the singer's five-month-old child does not look like him.

In another statement, he said everyone was a suspect in the case of Mohbad's death, including his 24-year-old wife, Omowunmi.

