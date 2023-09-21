Famous Nigerian singers Davido and Falz made the tribute night of late singer Mohbad an amazing one with their energetic performances

Among the emotional clips, Falz and Davido's performances stood out, delivering powerful renditions to the massive crowd gathered to pay their final respects to the late singer

Falz, in particular, stirred a surge of energy within the audience, urging them to raise their voices in a resounding call for justice for the departed artist

Davido and Falz entertain crowd at Mohbad's tribute concert Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Videos circulating the internet from Mohbad's Tribute night concert happening at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, have left netizens in a chokehold.

Some poignant clips showed Falz and Davido performing in front of an enormous crowd at the late singer's last night of honour.

The rapper kept the crowd pumped up while calling for their loud voices to shout justice in response to the unfortunate events surrounding Mohbad's death.

See below

Netizens react to videos of Falz and Davido performing

Legit.ng captured some of the sweet takes below:

@Hafsatumr_:

"Lagosians like Faji any day anytime ."

@Mr_Ktips:

"Could that be that they are the only two that could come out of all that are in the music industry? "

@mhiz_lolaaaaa:

"I sincerely hope he his happy wherever he is now seeing all the love his getting and I pray his Soul Rest in eternal peaceThey are the real one. MVP ."

@Bold_2D_world:

"#MohBadLivesOn #Justice4mobhad ."

@erinfolayan:

"We really need to embrace the culture of turning up for people when they are alive and needs help, that counts more. "

@motudun"

"RIP."

