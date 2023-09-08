Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show just never fails to captivate the audience, with Biggie constantly introducing twists and dramas at every turn

Three former housemates from different seasons, Ozo Vandora and Chizzy, all made a shocking visit to the BBNaija house, and it has stirred reactions online

Fans during the entry of the ex-housemates couldn't help but notice how Cee-C was blushing when she saw Ozo

The Big Brother Naija All-Stars show recently took a shocking twist as Biggie brought more former housemates back on the program, however, this time as guests.

Ozo from the Lockdown season, Vandora from Double Wahala, and Chizzy from the Level-Up edition.

Clips of Vandora, Ozo and Chizzy returning to Biggie's house as house guest trends. Photo credit: @officialozo_/@chizzyofficial_1/@vandora_vandora

Source: Instagram

The look on Doyin's face when she saw Chizzy back in the house was one of the highlights of the moment.

Fans couldn't help but notice how much Cee-C blushed when she saw Ozo walk in after Biggie announced their arrival.

Ozo, Vandora and Chizzy return to Biggie's house as judges

Biggie took many of the housemates by surprise as he brought back on the show three ex-BBNaija stars as judges for the Friday night wager challenge.

Watch the viral moment below:

See how fans reacted

@wizzyregiee:

"Ceec is so happy to see Ozo."

@manarimakeover:

"My Ozo."

@o.m.a.r_nehlo:

"Please what set was vandora? I’m just seeing her for the first time."

@motolanie_gurl:

"Ceec removed her sun shade so she can see well."

@u_dun_mean_it:

"Ceec is blushing and Doyin is shy."

@official_crazy_aquarian:

"My CeeC is happy to see My Ozo."

@smallchopsacademy:

"They’ve started with this jury nonsense again."

@iyaloo_w:

"Chizzy would have easily won if he was a normal housemate in his set!"

@isharmumin:

"Na doyin happy pass . Chizzy looking soo handsome."

@shez_.stephanie:

"Ozo shaaa. A gentleman."

@fridawiththegoodhair:

"Vandora fine like 100 people ."

Source: Legit.ng