BBNaija Level-Up star, Chizzi is the latest housemate to win something huge on the show, and he is not hiding his excitement

The reality star won the keenly contested Innoson car challenge and he has got the coveted prize for himself

He was seen in a video expressing his excitement and Nigerians have trooped to the comments section to congratulate him

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate, Chizzi got a big prize ahead of the grand finale for his hard work during the show, and he cannot contain his joy over his big win.

The reality star became victorious as he emerged the winner of the Innoson car challenge edging out his competitors.

Chizzi win's Innoson ride.

Source: Instagram

Chizzy was presented with the new lovely ride during the show, and he expressed his excitement over it as he cruised in it.

Followers of the show congratulated him for the big as most of them agreed that he deserved the big win.

Nigerians react to Chizzi's Innoson car win

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Chizzi's Innoson car win, most of them commended him and congratulated him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Annie_ekpo:

"He wanted the car so badly, and he got it. Faith & smart work can't be underestimated Congratulations Chizzy."

123omotola:

"Perfect person to Win it!"

Iamboleejay:

"I like the fact that the person won the car is from level 2."

Nafisah_yola:

"OMG I am sooo happy for chizzy❤️ he deserves it."

Orewabeautyshop:

"Well deserved. He has worked really had and I am delighted he gets to celebrate this huge win."

Chizzy finally becomes head of house

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija Level Up star, Chizzy, has finally emerged as a Head of House on the show in its final week.

Chizzy was one of the housemates who always hoped to at least win the game once and his dream finally came true

The eight Level -Up finalists were also treated to a lovely dinner courtesy of Big Brother in the arena.

