Recently evicted BBNaija All Stars housemate Whitemoney firmly refuted any claims of romantic advances towards co-star Uriel

Setting the record straight, the Shine Ya Eye Season 6 winner personality addressed the matter during an interview on Lagos' Beat 99.9 FM

This clarification came in response to the statement made by Uriel, where she disclosed having turned down any such romantic gestures from Whitemoney

Evicted BBNaija All Stars housemate Whitemoney has denied ever making advances towards co-star Uriel.

The reality TV personality cleared the air during an interview with Beat 99.9 FM in Lagos on Tuesday.

BBNaija All Stars Whitemoney speaks of his relationship with Uriel Credit: @whitemoney, @urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

In a post-eviction interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uriel had revealed that she rejected Whitemoney's romantic advances.

Whitemoney, in a new update, explained that he approached Uriel with a business proposal after noticing her singing talent.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I was led in my spirit to give her N100k just to support her. In my mind, I said, this money is too small.

"But that was what I was asked to give in my spirit, and I did it," Whitemoney said.

See the video below

BBNaija All Stars participants need to see therapists”: Princess speaks

A former BBNaija All Stars participant, Princess, took a hot swipe at the other contestants still in the house, noting that the competition was something else.

Recall Legit.ng reported that Princess was the first housemate to be evicted by the jury despite not having the lowest votes.

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, she noted how chaotic the reality TV show was and how she expected something different from the All Stars compared to her Double Wahala season.

Clip of CeeC, Doyin & Mercy scheming against Ilebaye trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when clips of some female housemates gathered and scheming on how to get Ilebaye off the show.

CeeC, in the viral video, was the leader of the plot as she was seen and heard telling Doyin, Mercy Eke and Princess that Ilebaye's game plan was to be confrontational.

And barely an hour later, CeeC got in a fight with Ilebaye. She noted to her face that her tactics wouldn't work on her.

Source: Legit.ng