Popular Nigerian singer Teni recently revealed that her father was killed in her presence when she was just a toddler

In an interview with media personality Taymesan on his Teawithtay podcast, she gushed over how strong and great her father was as a soldier

The Billionaire crooner also added that she can't be messed with because of where she was from and her family name

Even though Teni watched her father get brutally murdered at the young age of two, the effect is still evident in her life several years later.

The singer revealed in an interview that her rugged soldier father, who used to chase thieves with guns, was murdered in her presence.

Teni bragged about her disciplinarian father, who helped everyone around him, sent people to school, and ultimately laid his life for others.

Losing her father at such a young age and in that manner robbed the singer of a father figure and her ability to trust people moving forward.

The Billionaire crooner also bragged about her background and surname, saying if people actually knew her, they wouldn't dare mess with her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Teni's revelation

iambolar:

"According to research, you don’t remember anything that happened at the age of two. So I’m a bit confused."

blessme4life:

"She didn't lie at all. Arm robbers would run because of him. I went to Apata memorial 1991."

geesgotjokes:

"If you don’t work in mental health, pls stop!! Never disregard anybody’s trauma at any age. Y’all sounding dumb asking how she remembers at 2. If she witnessed it, it will be with her for life."

iamblackbandit:

"How she take remember by 2, ah she wan add her own join."

nikkytville:

"Trauma when you were two kwa. Aunty why are you lying?"

therealxblaz:

"Facts!! Apata was a strong man. If you dey stay isolo /Ago that year you must sabi Apata."

godgotman_mndfrrr:

"GENERAL APATA THE DISCIPLINARIAN. If you know you know."

ayzne_:

"Imagine the kind of trauma she had been through."

nasa_diamond:

"It is a known story in Isolo, everyone around heard how he was assassinated in front of his wives and kids. Apata memorial is one of the biggest school in the area. She is not a liar."

soberekonsylvanus:

"So you won’t remember how they killed your parents in your front??? Omoh some people really need to go see doctor."

demmy_more:

"When you are trained in the most rugged way, you will be so sharp& smart beyond your years not everyone can understand."

