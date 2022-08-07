Despite the fact that two weeks have gone on the show, Big Brother Naija organizers have introduced two more housemates

This shocking addition comes shortly after Beauty's shocking disqualification from the show for breaking Biggie's rules

The housemates welcomed the new additions as the ones up for eviction anxiously wait for their fate

Biggie has introduced two more housemates, Chizzy and Rachel to spice the show up as the Level-Up contestants cruise through the third week on the show.

This shocking development came right after Beauty's sudden disqualification for breaking Biggie's rules in the house.

Unknown to others, Chizzy and Rachel are riders, this means they can be nominated but won't go anywhere.

Bigies shocks many with two new housemates Photo credit: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Chizzy and Rachel come in

Housemate 28 was Chizzy who showed off his dance steps onto the stage to Ebuka. According to him, 'no be who first start the race dey win'.

Rachel was ushered onto the stage amidst shouts from excited live viewers. She revealed that she is excited to be on the show and she is going to play the game.

She also affirmed that she would give BBNaija fans a show.

Young John came on stage to serenade the crowd with his hits as fans look forward to the real deal of the night, the eviction.

Nigerians react to the additions

rej_co:

"This is not the Rachel we ordered o We were scammed "

looksbychioma_:

"Na fake housemate Abi na real one???"

mz_yhu_dee:

"It will be nice to be a rider oo... And these HMs at a point will see these riders as competition in the long run. You go nominate tire and they will never go."

nayochi_igram:

"This guy go dey smoke igbo for house"

dodoisavibe:

"Biggie is giving me headache."

frankynero88:

"Biggie is now a business man. All these people paid well to be on the show."

Beauty becomes first housmate to get disqualified

Big Brother Naija contestant Beauty Tukura shocked both her colleagues and fans after she verbally and physically attacked her boo, Groovy for dancing with Chomzy at the Saturday night party.

Despite having a strike, Beauty threw caution to the wind as she went on a long rant in the house and ended up physically attacking Groovy whom she eventually broke-up with with her wig.

To the shock of many, Biggie addressed Beauty's irrational behaviour before the live eviction show, and she got disqualified.

Source: Legit.ng