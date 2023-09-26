The tragic death of singer Mohbad is getting the attention it deserves as his fans, colleagues, and other Nigerians call for justice

An honourable member of the House of Representatives, Kafilat Ogbara, has called on the National Assembly to take swift action on investigating the singer's death

According to the politician, Mohbad was a supporter of her career, and she promised to ensure justice is delivered

Influential Nigerians who had a relationship with late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, have joined the call for justice on his behalf.

While netizens wait for investigations to be concluded, Kafilat Ogbara, a member of the House of Representatives, has taken a giant step to ensure Mohbad gets justice.

In her letter to the National Assembly, the politician urged them to take immediate action on the investigation leading to Mohbad's death.

According to her motion, Ogbara gave several reasons why she thinks the singer's tragic death is something her colleagues should be interested in.

The statement also detailed Mohbad's involvement with Naira Marley and his gang and their role in his death.

In another post, the politician revealed that Mohbad supported her political career, and his death was a significant loss to the entertainment industry.

Ogbara also promised to closely follow the investigation process and ensure those responsible for Mohbad's death are brought to book.

Netizens react to Kafilat Ogbara's effort

The politician's move to get Mohbad justice sparked mixed reactions, as netizens shared different opinions.

