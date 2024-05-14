A Nigerian lady has shared a captivating video online after cruising inside a newly launched electric tricycle

In the video, the lady revealed that the tricycle (keke napep) has an air conditioner and does not require fuel to function

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the trending innovation

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A Nigerian lady's post about a newly launched electric tricycle (keke napep) in Nigeria has elicited responses from netizens.

In a trending video, the lady cruised inside the tricycle and explained its distinct features for curious netizens.

Lady shares location to find electric keke Photo credit: @callmebekky/X.

Source: Twitter

Electric keke does not need fuel

The lady with the handle @callmebekky on X noted that the tricycle does not need fuel to function.

A glimpse at the top of the mobile machine showed a solar panel which was placed perfectly on the tricycle.

According to Bekky, the innovation does not need fuel to function and it also boasts of an air conditioner.

"Brilliant innovation, What do you think about electric keke in Nigeria. It helps you save your coins, nothing like fuel scarcity. It also an air conditioner. You can find it in Abuja."

Reactions trail video of electric keke

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the lady's video.

Sutho asked:

"Good but anytime wey rain fall, how e go be?"

Olu Nothindome said:

"Much better than the current ones plying our roads."

Olami asked:

"How many passengers will this carry?"

Okikiola John reacted:

"Brilliant idea that can revolutionize intracity transportation. I wont bet on the AC though, I ll rather use that energy for a higher mileage. Any information on the cost?"

Makavelli said:

"Shey all these things go WORk for naija like this especially this our Lagos wey be say our people rough like mad."

CEOdathrone reacted:

"Electric keke no make sense for my country wey no get light, If I buy generator to charge the keke I got still struggle for fuel for the generator chaii. Naijaaaaaa."

Official cash said:

"Na igbo man go build am."

Ma ni added:

"Dem go thief that panel on top no be my country again."

Nigerian man builds fine tricycle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hardworking man who resides in Kano state built a beautiful-looking tricycle that actually worked.

The Keke he built looked so neat that the photos generated reactions, with many calling for him to be supported.

Source: Legit.ng