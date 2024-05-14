A suspected suicide bomber has been apprehended and handed over to the police in Jos, Plateau state capital

The yet-to-be-identified man strapped his body with a bomb when he was found in a commercial bank in Dadin Kowa town in Jos South

Angry mob supported him after he was apprehended but were prevented from eliminating the suspect

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Jos, Plateau State - A yet-to-be-identified man invaded the premises of a commercial bank with a bomb strapped to his body in Dadin Kowa town, Jos South area of Plateau state.

The vigilante Security at the bank prevented the middle-aged man from detonating the bomb after they spotted the suspects on Monday, May 14.

The suspect is undergoing investigation Photo credit: @ZagazOlaMakama

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region, disclosed this via his X handle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It was gathered that the suspect was apprehended and an angry mob surrounded him and demanded that he should be killed immediately.

Intelligence sources said the suspect was later taken to the police station where he was undergoing investigation.

It is, however, unclear if the suspect is linked with the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) or Boko Haram terrorising the northeast region of the country.

Suspected bomber at Kaduna Living Faith Church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that following the arrest of the suspected bomber at a Living Faith Church in the Sabo area of Kaduna on Sunday, February 2, 2020, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) the act is an opener.

In his reaction to the arrest of Nathaniel Samuel at the Winner's Chapel located in Sabon Tasha in Chukun local government area, the director of MURIC, Ishaq Akintola, said the organisation is not surprised that the suspected bomber is a Christian.

Akintola said concerns have been raised severally on the presence of a Christian version of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist group. He said when the "Christian Boko Haram members" bomb churches, the whole world blames Nigerian Muslims for the act.

Source: Legit.ng