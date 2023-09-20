A week after the death of singer Mohbad, different details of his life and last moments on earth have been surfacing

The voice note of a man who was allegedly present at the hospital where the late singer was taken to has gone viral

According to him, the man friend who announced Mohbad passed away should be found and investigated

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

According to a man who was present at the hospital late singer Mohbad was taken to before his death, the nurses and the friend that brought him in acted suspiciously

According to a viral voice note, the man claimed he took pictures with the late singer and noticed he wasn't looking quite himself.

Man claims he saw Mohbad in his last moments Photo credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

He said Mohbad was brought into the hospital conscious by the friend who announced his death while crying on social media.

The man said one of the nurses whispered to him that the late singer was injected with a substance before passing out.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He then advised that questions have to be asked and arrests made.

Watch more details of the event here:

Netizens react to the voice note

The viral revelation sparked questions and curiosity. Some netizens do not believe the singer would have been treated like that.

Read some comments sighted below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Make it easier for us by naming the hospital… Up till now, the details of the hospital hasn’t been known!"

seun_dreams:

"Firstly Give us the name of the hospital, the picture u took with him and ur hospital card evidence that u truly went there that day"

aikscovy:

"Nonsense story... In what hospital will the nurse be explaining to a total stranger about another patient's case?"

evacomedytv_:

"What’s the name of the hospital and the name of the nurse that injected him also who was the doctor that pronounced him dead ????"

frankie_kingz:

"That guy shouting and crying Mohbad is dead should be arrested immediately."

___alex_obi:

"Nurse told you Dey gave someone injection and he passed out? Nigerian nurse ? Mtcheeeeew."

bjperfectskincare:

"Even in pain , bobo was still calm and took picture with a fan !!!!! Jesus ! "

adeoluolatomide:

"I don't believe this! This sounds like something from their camp... This is a distraction, and it's not needed!"

abbey_bouncing:

"See I hate rubbish Oga what is the hospital name?"

Mohbad allegedly bought N170m mansion

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video online showed the mansion the late singer allegedly acquired for N170m and the two cars he reportedly bought for people.

According to the man who gave up the information in the video, Mohbad bought the cars to help people who are his clients.

He also showed the singer's car parked outside the gate to the house and lamented about how he was not allowed to enjoy the things he worked for.

Source: Legit.ng