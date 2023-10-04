Ace Nigerian Streetpop artist Naira Marley trends online after clips of him being arrested by the police over the death of former signee Mohbad

Famous Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh, who have been two vocal voices in the call for justice, have reacted to Naira's arrest

However, the reactions from both actresses to Naira Marley's arrest and return to the country have gotten people talking online

Veteran Social media was held agog on Tuesday night, October 4, 2023, after news of famous singer Naira Marley returning to the country and being interrogated over the death case of young singer Mohbad.

After clips of Naira Marley getting picked up at the Muritala Muhammad airport in Lagos emerged online, it stirred up reactions, especially from actress Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh.

Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo reacted after the Nigerian police arrested Naira Marley. Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris/@tontolet

Who is protecting Naira Marley

However, the reaction from the actresses shared online to Naira Marley's arrest has stirred emotions.

Tonto Dikeh, in reaction, insinuated that the Marlian record label boss was behaving as if he had people in top places protecting him.

The former Rivers State governorship candidate also slammed Naira for tweeting that he was assisting in the investigations instead of being arrested.

Meanwhile, Iyabo Ojo noted on her Instagram page that she patiently awaited feedback—but dropped a sceptical message saying "Superstory".

Read Tonto Dikeh's post reacting to Naira Marley's arrest:

Iyabo Ojo's post speaking about Naira Marley's arrest:

Fans react to Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo's comments

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng:

@abena.xxpp:

"Until someone is proven guilty, you can’t condemn him this way. As he said the truth will come out and justice will prevail so let’s wait please."

@iam_access_nation:

"But none of those videos circulating online shows where Naira Marley was bulling mohbad….in as much as we’re grieving but we needs to apply caution…make we no go kill innocent person join in the process."

@utaka_susu:

"I repeat! Na street go still run the justice las las."

@sheddyoflagos:

"He definitely has people backing him up, the audacity to want to be silly and play smart …..is there still justice in this Nigeria."

@yettyclothing:

"Tonto you are absolutely correct, if we can get justice from the government, God Himself will do in His anger."

@simeon.delight:

"They’re all playing a dirty game even the police i don’t trust them imole will justice they plans will fail one million times."

@endylight1:

"Why are they always using the word assist, na Ben 10 cause this rubb!sh. He tweeted it and now they are using it. Assistance kee you there, tomorrow is gonna make it 2 weeks and I know they told you to come because they have dabaru the autopsy result but guess what….. WE MOUNT. No JUSTICE, no PEACE."

@an_na_bella11:

"Baba ibeji welcome back. They say you should come to ikorodu first and help them there."

@tigersyn_:

"Naira Marley and Sam Larry case no be police case, police will do their part and give way. In El Rufai’s voice, Naira and Sam Larry have taken a loan from the street repayable one day. They cannot escape it even if Yoruba noise makers on live video do nothing, the error must be corrected one way or the other."

@m.iginla:

"I swear the government and the police will fail us they will cover them up… we won’t get justice cuz they eat from the same plate."

Fans storm Naira Marley's pages, drag him over Mohbad's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how netizens stormed Naira Marley's social media pages after news about Mohbad's death went viral.

At the time, the social media page of the Marlian record label boss was littered with curses, insults and unfounded allegations.

Also, recall that Hours after Imole's death, his wife, Wunmi, took to social media to reveal her husband lived in constant fear because of numerous threats from his former record label.

