Actress Tonto Dikeh has been at the forefront of the fight for justice for the late singer Mohbad, and she recently called out Sam Larry

In a post on her page, the politician expressed shock that Sam Larry, who has been accused of bullying the late singer, dared to follow her

The mum of one also vowed that Sam Larry would be fished out and ordered him to unfollow her with immediate effect

Following the tragic death of singer Mohbad, actress Tonto Dikeh has vowed that Sam Larry will not escape justice.

Mohbad's death has put singer Naira Marley and socialite Sam Larry in the spotlight and on the wanted list. The duo, who oppressed and bullied the singer before his death, have reportedly gone into hiding.

Tonto Dikeh calls out Sam Larry for following her on IG

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh recently fumed on social media, saying Sam Larry had the audacity to follow her on Instagram, and she vowed that he would be apprehended.

The actress added that the duo did not only hurt Mohbad but Nigerians as a whole. She challenged them to show up for his Candlelight procession since they claimed to love him.

Tonto also made it clear that she is not fazed by Sam Larry following her online, ordering him to unfollow her immediately.

She wrote:

"Now listen up WE WILL GET YOU. Whether you run from Kenya to kafanchan or run up an anus you will be brought to justice. We are not a lawless country like you and yours think. We have woken up, You have not only hurt Mohbad and his family, you have hurt Us all.. I need you to seat down alone in front of the mirror and take a good look at yourself and re evaluate your life."

See Tonto's post below:

Netizens react to Tonto Dikeh's post

Fans of the actress were also shocked at Sam Larry's audacity and joined her in calling him out.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

charity_williamx:

"Na jungle justice fit this man no be even all this investigation wey just dey take time."

thebennyboom:

"Amen even if you die your entire generation will suffer for the life you frustrated to death.!!"

big_chef_akon:

"The audacity is shocking me. God will punish everyone that had a hand in his death."

phaithy35:

"Samlarry should come for his brother candle night now, we have also planned a surprise welcome party for him."

