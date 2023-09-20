As many continued to pay tribute to the late, fast-rising singer Mohbad, a young Nigerian woman chose to express her mourning in a unique style

As previously reported by Legit.ng, the young singer tragically passed away on September 12

A recent video saw a beautiful woman, apparently a fan, in a barbershop shaving all her hair to honour the departed artist

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young Nigerian lady has decided to mourn the tragic death of the fast-rising singer Mohabd in her own way.

Recall that the Imolenization music executive passed away under controversial circumstances on Tuesday, September 12.

Nigerian lady mourns Mohbad in a distinctive style Credit: @kingemmy52, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

A recent viral video captured the moment a beautiful woman went to a barbing salon to shave all her hair in solidarity with the deceased’s family.

The touching video sighted by Legit.ng had the caption “RIP legend Mohbad", while one of the late singer’s singles played in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The lady had a look of surprise when the barber started. She asked him to stop for her to catch her breath.

As the video played on, she looked to still be in utter disbelief that she could go to that extent for the late Mohbad.

Watch the moving video below:

Netizens react to the video of the beautiful fan mourning Mohbad

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

ancestor419_:

"Him mom self no barb ."

am_emilia:

"U sure say I no get am for mind b4 now to barb your hair."

oloriabike18:

"Something wey u dey do dey feel bad,dey play if u truly want to do something for love u will do it wit dat love,dey never barb finish self u don dey regret hiss."

frank02686:

"She is doing this for clout. If you really wants to show your support. Na social media marketing?"

rukayatoni:

"Even him wife no barb ."

Khaid donates N2m to Mohbad’s wife & 100% royalties from tribute song to son

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Sulaimon Solomon, popularly known as Khaid, contributed N2m to the wife and only child of late singer Mohbad.

Devoted fans and colleagues of the late singer have extended their care and support to the deceased's family in one way or another.

The 'Anabella' hitmaker stated on social media that he would give Mohbad's wife N2 million. Not stopping there, 100% of earnings from his tribute song to Mohbad will be given to the late singer's son.

Source: Legit.ng