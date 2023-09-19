The family of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad has disclosed specific information regarding his upcoming candlelight procession in Lagos

The deceased's family confirmed the date for his candlelight procession, scheduled for September 21, 2023

The procession will lead to Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, where a poignant tribute concert will be held

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, is yet to be honoured one more time by his family, friends, and colleagues.

The deceased's family has announced the date of his candlelight procession on 21 September 2023 at 5 p.m.

Family, friends and colleagues set to hold candlelight procession and tribute concert for Mohbad Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The candlelight procession will begin at Lekki Phase 1 Gate and end at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, where a tribute concert will be held at 8 pm prompt.

The color for the event, as stated in the press statement, reads "White T-Shirt".

The late singer's family, meanwhile, appreciated the love and support they have garnered from their fans and followers worldwide during this mourning period.

In a post made on the departed soul's social media, it reads:

"We appreciate the outpouring of love from

Fans across the world, to the ones who've organized events in their communities as a way to honor and pay respect to our shining light, we say thank you."

See the candlelight announcement below

Netizens react to Mohbad's candlelight announcement

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

iam_mzbee1:

"As a Ghanaian, I feel so sad even though I didn’t know about his existence before he died. I am so pained after hearing all that he passed through in the hands of his fellow men. Wow what a dangerous and wicked world we live in⁉️ I pray God strengthen his wife and kid as he continually protect and provide for them through out their lives. Rest in peace @iammohbad #justiceformohbad ."

iamtrinityguy:

"Mohbad mohbad mohbad may ALMIGHTY Allah forgive all your sins,we love you but God love you more,REST WELL IMOLE ❤️❤️."

iamnasboi:

"He deserves all the love."

officialdonrocky:

"Rest on champ."

abokisoja:

"Rest Well Young Legend ️."

pauldgoodguy:

"️ baba me never believe sey you don die jarey,make dem commot the coffin tomorrow first make we know wassup gangan."

Femi Falana demands Coroner’s Inquest into Mohbad's death

Nigerian Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) demanded a Coroner’s Inquest into the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Falana made the demand following the controversial death of Mohbad, who d!ed on September 12, 2023, and was laid to rest the next day.

In the letter, Falana said his law firm was aware of the “very tragic death” of Mohbad and wanted an inquest to be done with immediate effect.

Source: Legit.ng