Nigerian actor Femi Branch joined those seeking justice for Mohbad following his untimely death

A video of the renowned actor captured his impassioned plea for God's judgment upon those responsible for the singer's death

Femi further implored the Almighty to unveil all hidden truth through the exhumation of Mohbad's remains

Nigerian actor Femi Branch has held a public online prayer session against those who caused the untimely death of the fast-rising singer Mohbad.

In a viral video, the movie star severely requested God's wrath to fall on those who made life miserable for the deceased.

Nollywood star Femi Branch fires prayers for justice for the late singer Mohbad. Credit: @iammohbad, @chief_femibranch

In the sacred moment, he asked that God use the exhumation of Mohbad's body to expose every one of his enemies.

Femi attacked those who might want to jeopardize the truth behind the tragic death and wished them the same fate that befell Mohbad.

See his video below:

Femi Branch's prayer on Mohbad's case sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the comments below:

Tiwwiofficial

"Omo this prayer came from the depths of his heart. Amen to every single word he voiced out."

mimilake7474:

"MOHBAD, OUR HEART IS BLEEDING ."

little_miss_enchantress:

"There’s more to mohbad that meets the eye, celebs have died, I feel bad yes but I’ve never felt this restless for any dead Celeb the way I feel restless for mohbad not even my favorite artiste Michael Jackson. When they speak of grace, they speak of Mohbad. I know he’s not dead yet, thank God his body is being exhumed."

_diana_edit_:

"Omo I’m just so restless…. When no be say na me kee am….. This guy’s spirit is so strong tf!️."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Omo the matter reach to go spiritual o! With the way the Justice system is, e reach to call Elohim & Adonai."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Amen to all his prayers , I support the prayer with 3 trailer loads of thunder n lightning ."

hrh_kingdiamond:

"I felt that prayer in my spirit. Mohbad is indeed a light i swear. The spirit is touching everyone."

How Ikorodu youths secured Mohbad’s grave

The vibrant youths of the Ikorodu community surrounded the graveyard of Mohbad against any form of illegal invasion.

Legit.ng reported that the team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Saheed Kassim is expected to, among other things, exhume Mohbad's body and conduct an autopsy, toxicology, and histology tests on it.

In that regard, the youths of the community where the late singer grew up and was laid to rest have taken it as their mandate to safeguard the graveyard while waiting for the police authorities to arrive.

