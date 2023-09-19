Rema has joined the popular celebrities who have sent money to the late singer Mohbad's family

This was made public by Mohbad's friend and singer Bella Shmurda, who revealed Rema sent a considerable fund to the late singer's son

Rema's action comes amid criticisms that trailed his tribute to Mohbad, where he revealed he was sad he didn't respond to a message he sent

Mavin music star Rema has joined numerous Nigerians who have sent money to beloved singer Mohbad's family.

This comes as Nigerians, including celebrities, have taken to different platforms to raise funds for Mohbad's young son.

Reactions as Rema sends huge funds to Mohbad's son's account. Credit: @iammohbad @bellashmurda @heisrema

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recall reporting that more than N15 million has been gathered to support the late singer’s son, Light.

In a recent update, singer Bella Shmurda, a close friend of the late Mohbad, took to his Instastory to reveal Rema has generously added a substantial amount to Light's bank account.

See a screenshot of Bella Shmurda's post below:

Rema's action comes after he faced significant online criticism over his tribute to the late singer Mohbad.

Netizens react as Rema sends money to Mohbad's son

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Rema's action, see them below:

_ondun:

"Your papa seh..no bribe me."

parker_ojugo:

"Damage control well played much love rema ."

iamdamini_:

"He don use this one clear air."

luwz07:

"He use that one cover the snubbed message ."

meekmoses1:

"As per say he snub Mohbad no wahala shaa."

danyfundz_:

"That doesn't still change the fact that he's an Id!ot for ignoring MOH's text ! Thanks but no thanks."

fc_richy112:

"Thanks for dat but u no do gud when he still dey alive ."

zayxon_tech:

"Before you insult Rema again , how much have you sent to mohbads family? Big ups to remmy boy… also if you need a website or mobile app send us a dm."

