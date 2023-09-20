Controversial influencer and former adult model, Mandy Kiss, has stopped being a Naira Marley fan after Mohbad’s death

In a new development, she went online to lament getting a tattoo of Naira Marley’s face on her laps

Mandy Kiss also shared a video showing the moment she removed the tattoo while expressing regret about getting it in the first place

Popular adult influencer, Mandy Kiss, is now in the news after expressing regret about tattooing Naira Marley’s face on her body.

Shortly after the death of singer Mohbad, Mandy went online to blast his former record label boss, Naira Marley.

Recall that sometime in 2021, Mandy had inked Naira’s face on her lap because she was his die-hard fan. She also shed tears when he followed her back online.

Mandy Kiss has regretted tattooing Naira Marley on her body. Photos: @therealmandykiss, @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the adult influencer lambasted the Marlian Music boss online while showing her regret for being his fan in the past.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mandy Kiss called Naira Marley a big mess as she expressed that she regretted tattooing him on her body.

In a subsequent post, she blamed herself for always making questionable decisions. According to her, she did herself dirty.

In a final post, Mandy Kiss shared a video showing the moment she got the tattoo of Naira Marley’s face on her body removed. According to her, the day she removed the tattoo was when she restarted her life.

See the removal video below:

Reactions as Mandy Kiss regrets tattooing Naira Marley on her body

Mandy Kiss’ post showing regret for being a Naira Marley fan and tattooing his face on her body soon went viral online. Many netizens reacted to her post in interesting ways.

Read some of her comments below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

“You better go and clean it before dem arrest you! That’s the most wanted man you dey carry on your laps so .”

Ab_phill:

“Getting a celebrity’s face tattooed on your body is actually an unwise decision.”

ladyque_1:

“Dem suppose bring you in for questioning.”

_egooyinbo:

“Go and put Sam Larry’s face on the other one. So your regret go full basket.”

temmysparkles:

“You guys need to start showing love to your family. This one obviously isn’t loved at home.”

neerat_arabella:

“Thank God say you clean am, all the curses for don affect your lap.”

jaydsugarpapito:

“to begin with why’d you even tattoo his face?”

Priscillia_oluchi_:

“E reach to clean ooo, before you begin dream bad dream, dey share for cürse wey you nor know anything about.”

dianeunlimited:

“Consequences of making permanent decisions on temporary emotions.”

ayomideeko1:

“U for dey limp by now.”

____smooshy:

“Nonsense. You leave your face and mama or papa face or unborn kids face or even Jesus face that we all know. To go and tattoo a musician that doesn’t sing sense.”

__jsmuchy_:

“Nah God save you Them for don drag you pass tiger generator.”

Skit maker Naira Marley Twin cries out after Mohbad's death

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that skit maker and Marlian Music boss lookalike, Naira Marley Twin, cried out online following Mohbad's death.

According to the comedian, since the death of Mohbad, all of his social media accounts have been massively reported by Nigerians. He went ahead to distance himself from Naira Marley, saying they do not do the same things because he is a comedian and not a singer.

The disclaimer video from Naira Marley Twin soon went viral on social media, and many netizens shared their thoughts.

Source: Legit.ng