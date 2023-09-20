Singer Mohbad’s death has led to issues for his former record label boss, Naira Marley and anyone who looks like him

Just recently, a Nigerian skit maker, Naira Marley Twin, took to social media to cry out after Nigerians reported his social media pages

The comedian, who looks like the Marlian Music boss, spoke about how his life has been affected since Mohbad’s death

Since the death of much-loved singer Mohbad, Nigerians have unleashed their wrath on his former record label boss, Naira Marley, and his associates.

The backlash did not only extend to the Marlian Music boss and his cohorts, seeing as people who share even a slight resemblance to the Soapy crooner are also feeling the heat.

Nigerian skit maker Naira Marley Twin distanced himself from Naiara Marley after Mohbad's death. Photos: @iammohbad, @ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

Just recently, a Nigerian skit maker and Naira Marley lookalike who goes by the name ‘Naira Marley Twin’ took to social media to cry out after his social media pages were massively reported.

According to the comedian, since the death of Mohbad, all of his social media accounts have been massively reported by Nigerians. He went ahead to distance himself from Naira Marley, saying they do not do the same things because he is a comedian and not a singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In his words:

“All my accounts are being reported since the issue of Mohnad and Naira Marley and I’m here to make it clear to you guys that I’m not impersonating anyone. I’ve never told you guys that I am Naira Marley. Yes my username is Naira Marley Twin but that doesn’t mean I’m Naira Marley. How can people say I’m impersonating? This is me, this is my face, I don’t even do the same thing with the people you guys are talking about, he does music and I do comedy, so am I also impersonating with my face? Or do you guys think I’m wearing a mask? I’m not wearing a mask, this is me talking. So guys stop it, I am Naira Marley twin and I’m not Naira Marley, thank you guys for understanding.”

See the video below:

Reactions as skit maker Naira Marley Twin speaks up

The disclaimer video from Naira Marley Twin soon went viral on social media, and many netizens shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

gold_naturals_body_affairs:

“Better hide because if you are seen you must collect. Out of everyone to look like it’s Naira Marley. You could have resembled Portable.”

cassnnadozie:

“No go loose this passion twist wey dey your head… you go explain tire!”

afriquechique:

“Don’t worry, don’t change your username, be speaking grammar. E go soon reach your side.”

officialtee4tosin:

“You no see person resemble .You go explain tire. Tie ba e .”

deevasecrets:

“Go and change your username oo guys are not smiling and change your hair and it will help your looks.”

chiomirockiiii:

“Why are Nigerians like this, those of you laughing what exertly for, for all we know he could be in danger but no our eye service has stared laughing at him. Let’s try and be nice to one another everyone is going through isssh.”

amagracie:

“Make you sef go cut your hair kwanu, just dey play until you mistakenly chop slap for road.”

bbkbeddings:

“You better change your name and cut your dreads. If I meet you for road I go do anything come my mind to you o. If na slap or na potopoto to stain your clothes. To before harmed is to be fore warned ooo. We warn you sha!”

iam_ritamel:

“You go Explain taya with no Evidence......you no change your name you still saying you are his twin ...Dey play.”

Mohbad's father reveals why he hurriedly buried singer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, explained why his late son was hurriedly buried in a 'rough' location.

Recall that Mohbad’s burial site, located beside a cassava farm, had raised a series of complaints from Nigerians who felt it was not befitting for a celebrity.

In a video posted on Instagram by @temilolasobola and spotted by Legit.ng, Mohbad’s father explained that in Yoruba land, such a corpse cannot be kept for long because he died young.

Source: Legit.ng