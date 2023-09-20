Iyabo Ojo has continued to drum support for the late singer Mohbad as she shared a video of her visit to his mother

In the video, Iyabo was seen filling a condolence register with a frame of Mohbad's picture on a table

Another clip showed the Nollywood star with the deceased mum and family members as fans applauded her moves

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has stirred emotions on social media with a video of her paying a visit to the late, fast-rising singer Mohbad’s house.

In a video shared via her Instagram page, Iyabo was captured at the late singer’s Lekki home, where she met with his mother, who has been staying there since his demise.

Video of Iyabo Ojo at Mohbad's residence. Credit: @iammohbad @iyaboojofespriis

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the moment Iyabo filled the condolence book with a big frame of Mohbad's picture on the table before entering the house.

Watch the moving video of Iyabo Ojo at Mohbad's residence below:

This was after Iyabo Ojo also visited DJ Splash, who was formerly signed to Naira Marley's Marlian label.

Fans, celebrities react as Iyabo Ojo visits Mohbad's mum

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

enochsings:

"I think I'm doing a very great job holding the tears back. ."

iameniolamyde:

"Nobody has the right to dislike this woman , she’s indeed a national treasure that has to be fully protected . If you don’t like this woman , you’re not a reasonable and thoughtful being."

zainab.ayoo:

"Who else noticed that candle refused to go off despite the breeze! Imole."

_lara_mi:

"At this point ,I don’t think aunty iyabo can ever do anything wrong in my eyes."

chiomagoodhair:

"Our national treasure."

_.kalisha__:

"Deep down I’m still hoping when then exhume the body he would still be alive."

horlayinka_gbenga:

"Imole is not dead I can bet it with anything Mohbad is alive let them exhume is body out please just this favour only issokay please ma."

Why Mohbad was buried in a hurry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mohbad’s father opened up on why the singer was hurriedly buried in a 'rough' location in Ikorodu.

Mohbad’s father said in Yoruba land, such a corpse cannot be kept for long because he died young.

His explanation, however, did not go down well with many Nigerians, who criticised him.

Source: Legit.ng