Embattled Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal, who recently trended online because of a leaked tape of herself in bed with a man, makes a return to social media

The actress had gone off social media for some days after a clip of her getting frisky in bed with her body exposed

She recently shared a trending clip of herself on vacation in Paris, France, dancing around the famous Eiffel towers

Nigerian actress Moyo Lawal was recently in the news because of a leaked video of her and an unknown sharing a bed while getting freaky.

Moyo Lawal trended for days, with many Nigerians querying why she would allow a man to record her without clothes on while they were getting raunchy.

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal snubs critics as she goes on vacation amidst leaked tape saga. Photo credit: @moyolawalofficial

Source: Instagram

After the bed tape leaked online, Moyo went mute online for days. But she recently made a return to IG after leaving the country.

Bonjour Paris - Moyo Lawal says as she goes on vacation

However, a recent clip of the actress in Paris while on holiday has gone viral online as she seems to have left behind all the burden of the leaked tape.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the viral clip, Moyo was seen dancing, twerking and whining her backside as she went sightseeing at the Eiffel Tower.

Watch the clip below:

Fans react to Moyo Lawal's video as she goes on Vacation

See the reactions the viral video stirred online:

@iyaboojofespris:

"Dance reine ...tu es belle."

@himfabolous:

"You can just unfollow her instead of making bad comments this is unfair let her live her life please."

@valentinesamuel184:

She's trying to be happy una still dey vex Nigeria my country if she kills herself now una go dey cry fake cry."

@officialsarah7788:

"Omo I still get the video o, that man no do you well atall."

@bigbamz__:

"Everybody Dey knack normall, baba God get our tape for hand. So make una lock up.. shine on gorgeous."

@akabimz:

"Mohbad killed her game to trend, she is doing notice me again."

@shimmer_joy:

"Everybody just dey type queen up and down…Na hypocrisy go k!ll us Las Las for this country…"

@lincolngram74:

"When you go release another tape . The previous one is boring abegi."

Moyo Lawal threatens to sue person behind leaked tape

Legit.ng earlier reported Moyo's official statement about the leaked tape of her in bed with a man, said to be Saheed.

In the statement, the embattled actress said the man in the tape was her ex-boyfriend, and they were supposed to get married.

She also said the video was made out of love and for private use, not public consumption. She also threatened legal action against those circulating the clip.

Source: Legit.ng