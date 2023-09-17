Several Nigerian celebrities have joined the train to get justice for late singer Mohbad, who passed away recently

Singer Bella Shmurda gave the movement a new feel after he took to social media to vow to avenge his friend's death

Actresses Iyabo Ojo and Toyin Abraham, dancer Poco Lee are demanding justice for Mohbad on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerians are dedicated to ensuring Mohbad gets justice for the evil done to him by Naira Marley, Marlians music and Sam Larry.

The late singer's closest friend, Bella Shmurda, awakened something in Nigerians after he dropped a statement vowing to avenge his death.

Celebrities call for justice for late Mohbad Photo credit: @toyin_abraham/@iammohbad/@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo and others call for justice

In a post on her page, Iyabo Ojo called on the givernor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the NDLEA, Naira Marley and Sam Larry, reminding them that everyone would die one day.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The actress promised to go live with her black bonnet, and she used a hashtag demanding justice for Mohbad.

See her post below:

Iyabo Ojo's only daughter Priscilla, followed in her mums footsteps and expressed sadness over Mohbad's death while condemning bullying.

See Priscy's post below:

Skit maker and actress, Lizzy Jay revealed she had mixed feelings since Mohbad's tragic death, as others, she also called for justice for the late singer.

See Lizzy's post below:

After disappointing Nigerians with his silence, popular dancer, Poco Lee finally spoke up. He stood in solidarity with Bella Shmurda.

“Bella” The only man that literally knows what mohbad(Rip)really went through…. Just got off the phone with bella & he said in his words Mohbad has been appearing to him crying…. Bella further said Mohbad lost self esteem long time he even doubted himself about dropping a song wondering if people will listen to him…. No long talk bella is coming & the truth shall prevail!!! #justiceformohbad ✊"

Actress Toyin Abraham revealed she was in denial and refused to believe a man as humble as Mohbad was no more. She shared her experenc with the late singer and called on te right government body to do justice to his case.

She wrote:

"I was in denial, I couldn’t come to terms or use ‘was’ for you Imole. I really want to wake up from the dream. I can’t forget the memories on set of my movie Ghost and the tout and how you showed a level of humility that is lacking in some of your peers. Just as your name Imole, Your light shone so brightly I can’t really believe it’s gone. You touched not only my heart but everyone that came in contact with you."

See Toyin Abraham's post below:

Netizens react to the call for justice by Iyabo Ojo and others

Followers of the celebrities applauded them for speaking up, and Poco Lee earned backlash for riding on Bella Shmurda's statement.

Read some comments gathered below:

tontolet:

"This is the movement. Weldone sisterly."

enioluwaofficial:

"JUSTICE FOR MOHBAD!"

morgan_dmw:

"I trust you I’ve waiting for you since ❤️❤️#justice4mohbad️"

dr_jaxckson:

"Someone is paying media money ! Who.. is what I want to know."

gbemi_pepper:

"The guy sprit just dey cry for justice in my life I never experienced this ooo my mind just dey think about him."

oyinkelani_theidol:

"We're looking at it at an angle of bully from his supposed colleague, friends and former business patners so to say,, but the victim family are suspecting his wife. What an irony."

spendogustavo0:

"Poco Lee, if Bella didn't post you won't speak out too than to just keep reposting what others posted, jenbi jenbe."

iamfiona76:

"Justice for mohbad. But nothing has been done. Abi the 7 million people still following naira Marley.Are they spirit."

Yul Edochie blasts colleagues calling for justice for Mohbad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie was not impressed with everyone, including Nollywood celebrities publicly called for justice for the late singer Mohbad.

In a long post on his page, the actor revealed the same set of people are those who have been bullying him for over a year because he chose to marry another wife.

Yul asked if the same set of people calling for justice fought for Mohbad while he was alive instead of using him to draw traffic to his pages.

Source: Legit.ng