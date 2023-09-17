Late singer Mohbad's dad has confirmed music star Davido sent him N2 million to support the family

Mohbad's dad, however, revealed he was given N1 million while the rest was used to buy the singer's coffin, among other burial plans

He also confirmed receiving N100k from Kogbagidi. However, netizens are questioning how N1 was used to purchase a coffin

In a trending video on social media, the late Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, opened up on how the N2 million DMW label boss Davido sent him.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Davido made headlines after details emerged online that he sent money to Mohbad's family after his demise.

Mohbad's dad, in an update, revealed he was handed only N1 million out of the generous amount Davido sent.

According to Aloba, a substantial part of the money, precisely 1 million naira, was used by Mohbad’s friend, identified as Da Rocha, to purchase a coffin and manage the burial arrangements.

Aside from Davido, he revealed show promoter Kogbagidi gave him N100k.

Netizens react as Mohbad's dad shares how N2m sent by Davido was spent

See some of the reactions that trailed the video below:

toluwalope.janet:

"You bought casket and still didn’t buy his size ….Daddy please rest ‍."

truley_ruby:

"Na dis man born naira marley and Sam Larry nothing ona won tell me.. baba ofo."

iamursllar5:

"Casket wey dey bend his headthis is really painful even his family failed him too."

itunustylista:

"He is why sometimes they truly dont send parents. Gosh."

domincauzoh2:

"You ain’t fighting to know what killed your son it’s money you fighting for and your son’s property!! Really??"

