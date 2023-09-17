Singer Bella Shmurda has announced the cancellation of his Canada tour, which was scheduled to take place in September

While Bella Shmurda didn't share details on the reason for the cancellation, it is believed to be as a result of his friend and colleague Mohbad's death

Bella Shmurda's announcement has further stirred emotions on social media as many continue to pen tributes online

Since Mohbad’s death was made public, the Nigerian social media space has been flooded with heartfelt messages and concerns from netizens and celebrities, with many calling for investigations into the circumstances that led to the former Marlian signee's death.

One of those who Mohbad’s death has hurt was his close friend and colleague Bella Shmurda, who revealed he struggled to cope with the shock.

Bella Shmurda shares new update about his Canada tour. Credit: @bellashmurda @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In a recent statement via his social media timeline, Bella Shmurda has now announced the cancellation of his Canadian tour scheduled to commence this month due to what he referred to as unfortunate events.

Bella Shmurda made this known on Saturday, September 16, revealing that new dates would be announced later.

“Due to the recent sad event and unforeseen circumstances, I have had to cancel my Tour of Canada, New dates will be communicated” he wrote.

See his post below:

Netizens react as Bella Shmurda cancels his Canada tour

See some of the comments below:

mz_midun:

"Awww God bless u oko mi true friend ✅."

ladiespalace1:

"A friend dat is closer dan a brother ."

toksbarbie030:

"A brother indeed❤️God will comfort you Bella."

bibah_annie:

"I just knew he was going to either cancel or postpone it. A brother indeed."

2shydrapper_:

"NOW YOU KNOW WHAT THEY REAL FRIEND ."

dahlia_famz:

"They were suppose to go to Canada for the show together."

deitytoro:

"This was why we cancelled Sept 22nd TEC Rave it was supposed to be Mohbad & Bella Shmurda."

Mohbad's dad details how N2m Davido sent was spent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, in a video, opened up on how the N2 million Davido sent him.

He revealed that N1 million was used to purchase the singer's coffin, among others.

Reacting, someone said:

"You bought casket and still didn’t buy his size ….Daddy please rest."

