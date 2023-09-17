Yul Edochie has finally joined Nigerians in reacting to the tragic death of the late singer Mohbad, who was bullied by Nair Marley and others

On his page, the actor called out his colleagues and other Nigerians for mourning Mohbad even though they have been bullying him for over a year

Yul added that he has been bullied and insulted for making a decision he deemed fit for himself as a grown man

Yul Edochie is not impressed with everyone, including Nollywood celebrities who have publicly called for justice for the late singer Mohbad.

In a long post on his page, the actor revealed the same set of people are those who have been bullying him for over a year because he chose to marry another wife.

Yul Edochie blasts colleagues Photo credit: @iammohbad/@yuledochie

He said he has been insulted and bullied for over a year over a decision that concerns nobody even though he knows what inspired his decision.

Yul asked of the same set of people calling for justice fought for Mohbad while he was alive instead of using him to draw traffic to his page.

The actor also shaded his aunt Rita Edochie for using his marital issue and support for his first wife May to drive traffic to her page instead of reaching out to him.

Yul called out his colleagues as none of them rose up to fight for him in the face of bullying, curses and insults for over a year.

He captioned his post with:

"Witches and Demons chasing clout."

See Yul's post below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's post

While fans of the actor supported him, other netizen s dragged him for making another man's death about him.

Read some comments gathered below:

esthersky_77:

"U right. ❤️❤️ preach on sir. We behind u."

ochonmaarukwe:

"Enjoy your personal decision, I hope it works for you. How market I had a lot of regard for you, look at your life now. The most high God will continue to protect May’s remaining kids. Continue enjoying your personal decision I repeat. Is your life live it. I rest my case.!!!"

official_bisping:

"Exactly. Oversabi people. Forming care and accusing people."

official_yanki_p:

"Please this ain’t about you."

teddie_doll:

"Abeg this a sensitive period, we know you no get sense just pretend to have nonsense, wanna play pity card ? Shey you Dey post loved up video with mrs obasi unbothered my foot."

iam_princess_daina:

"Yul say dem dey bully am"

softeebynature:

"Oga clout chasing! Justice for Mohbad is not about you ,don't make it! No body cares about the personal decision you made, we only care about how stupid you went about it!You lost a whole child and all you could think of doing is jump back on social media to become a content creator, create rubbish with your newest achievement and make money!"

rodgepolar:

"You go explain explain no evidence "

May Edochie marks 1st birthday after son's demise

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's first wife, May, turned a new age and she couldn't help but reflect on how far she has come following her husband's second marriage to his colleague Judy Austin.

May, who shared a birthday picture of her rocking a black outfit, revealed it was the first time she was unsure how to react on her special day.

She revealed she had to cancel her birthday photoshoot, and it took efforts from her friends to successfully get her to take a picture.

Source: Legit.ng