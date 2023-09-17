Five days after the tragic death of his closest friend, Mohbad, Bella Shmurda has released a statement on social media

In a series of tweets, the singer revealed Mohbad's spirit will not let him rest until he gets justice for him

The singer also called out the near reluctance of the authorities to do the right thing and vowed to apprehend Naira Marley and Sam Larry through legal or illegal means

Bella Shumrda has called on youths and fans of Mohbad to join him in the fight to get the deserved justice for his friend.

According to the singer, he waited five days after his friend's death to speak because he had hoped the police would have taken swift action to ensure Mohbad did not die in vain.

Bella revealed the late singer's spirit has not let him rest, and he is ready to go through legal and illegal means to get justice for Mohbad.

He then called for the arrest of Naira Marley, his Marlians music gang and socialite Sam Larry who have all reportedly absconded from the country.

Relying on the loyal boys in the street, Bella Shmurda affirmed regardless of the society the evil doers belong to, they will be brought down and he would avenge his friend's death pound for pound, flesh for flesh.

Excerpts from his tweets read

"In the past few days have tried my best not to carry phone nd type anything but Mohbad spirit won’t let me rest knowing I’m the only one make his spirit calm by making those of them who make him live in fear nd almost with nothing to feed on never also get rest nd he don start yes I mean wahaLa just wan start like this I NO GO GREE nd I mean it Samlarry nd whole marlians music must be arrested make all of us Dey police nd if the Nigerian police too weak as body to fish this people out we do it street,legal or illegal."

"Pounds for pounds,flesh for flesh. Whether u be aiye oo,eiye oo,or sealords whatever it may be this boy sang for make us happy, jubilate,think,rejoice supported even while is in pains nd living in fear now it’s our time to do our part for him I want everyone with one voice let get him justice all hands on deck #justice for Mohbad fish dem out legal or illegal."

See the tweets below:

Netizens join Bella Shmurda to get justice for Mohbad

@BolanleCole:

"I respect your boldness Bella, you are a friend indeed. We are with you on this. Justice must be served."

@_VALKlNG:

"Omoo any means oh, legal or illegally, they must hold these people."

@baddest_cash:

"In the face of buIIy and oppression Mohbad face, Bella Shmurda stood by him, he called out Mohbad oppressor several times, he is still bold enough to come all out to seek justice for Mohbad. He will be the next target."

@Redfairylee:

"Mohbad’s blood is crying! Everybody is in pain! God help us to get justice for him so that he can finally rest in peace "

@kusssman:

"Me I prefer illegally. Because police go still release them later."

@Jibsman1:

"Hmmm this should not degenerate into cult clash sha. It would derail the discussion, what led to mohbad's death and his catalogue being unduly held by naira. Also I want to know who the she goat is. "

@thisismeeema:

"Omooo this one go deep "

